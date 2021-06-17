Culpeper community briefs for June 17, 2021

Empowering Culpeper plans Saturday eventEmpowering Culpeper will host its monthly food distribution 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.
COVID-19 guidelines remain in place for the distribution. As community members enter the church parking lot, they will be given a number and asked to remain in their cars until it is their turn to enter the building for food pick-up.
One person per household may enter the church at a time unless a caretaker is needed to assist them. Masks should be worn and are available, if needed.
Empowering Culpeper is an all-volunteer food distribution program of People Inc., a Va-based community action agency. For information, contact empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
Culpeper Food Closet specifies its needsNeeds this week are shampoo & conditioner, children’s snacks, juice boxes, feminine products, sardines, and monetary donations.
The Culpeper Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors. See ststephensculpeper.net, on Facebook, 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Culpeper schools will purge old student recordsStudents who graduated from Culpeper County High School or Eastern View High School in June 2016 and wish to have their student file should contact their respective guidance department no later than July 15, 2021.
This is for students who earned their high school diploma only, not for students who withdrew from Culpeper Schools, according to a CCPS release.
New app finds vaccine incentivesBright Mind Enrichment and Schooling, a national wellness and educational charity, has just released a new app and web platform aimed at publicizing incentives and employer perks now being offered to encourage people to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
An interactive map and framework allows searching by location, provides estimated dollar values per reward, and lets users click directly to reward websites and social media.
Many entities are offering rewards and employee time off, to help incentivize people to take the vaccine, according to a release from the nonprofit. As a public service, BME is working to encourage people to get a vaccine by aggregating all such offers and promotions on its Google Play app and at vaccinationrewards.org. Volunteers maintain the app promoted through grants.
“As the pandemic continues to take its toll, nothing is more important to me than trying to reach my fellow veterans who have not yet been vaccinated,” said BME co-founder Martin Brooks, a military veteran and pastor, in a statement. “We want to make sure that people know all the rewards and benefits available to them when they get a vaccine. This resource may help persuade those on the fence to get the shot.”
BME hopes to encourage as many companies and organizations as possible to participate in creating vaccination incentives and rewards for their employees and the public with a goal of protecting American citizens from COVID-19, according to the release. Contact vaccinationrewards@brightmindenrichment.org.