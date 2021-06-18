Culpeper community briefs for June 18, 2021

Stop by Culpeper Downtown Farmer’s Market information booth 7:30 a.m. to noon this Saturday to learn more about a healthy local food initiative for youth.

Pick up $5 of Fresh Farm Dollars for Kids and the latest installment of the “I’m SOW Healthy” Activity, Recipe, & Nutrition Education, while supplies last.

Shop for items with the Fresh Farm Dollars at the market, held weekly in the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church on South West Street. Then, visit the virtual cooking demo at culpeperdowntown.com.

Free ice cream for Freedom Week

Enjoy a free cup of ice cream from 5 to 7 p.m. today, June 18 at Frosty’s on South Main Street in downtown Culpeper.

The Black the Block event at the Black-owned business is part of this week’s local celebrations of Juneteenth as part of Freedom Week. A Juneteenth Jubilee will be held 1 to 7 p.m. in Yowell Meadow Park.

Orange County Independence Celebration

Orange County will celebrate Independence Day starting at 6 p.m. on Friday night, July 2 at Booster Park along Route 20.