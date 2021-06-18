Culpeper community briefs for June 18, 2021

Traffic pattern for All-Stars ceremony
For the District 14 Little League All-Stars Opening Ceremony taking place at 6 p.m. tonight, June 18, 2021 at Culpeper Sports Complex, participants are asked to follow a specified traffic pattern.
Little League participants and spectators will be required to enter the Sports Complex via Jonas Rd. (Rt. 703). The entrance on Cyclone Way and Football/Soccer Parking Lots will be used for CulpeperFest 2021 parking.
The county will position VDOT message boards and roadside signs in order to guide participants to their proper destination.
Dog Show & Terrier Races
Bull Run Hunt invites the public to a day of showing off their dogs this Saturday, June 19 at Highland Farm, 23042 Cedar Mountain Drive in Rapidan.
Bring your dog to register starting at 1:30 p.m. and a 2 p.m. start time to include costume class, walk and sit class, races, luncher races, large breed and more. For humans, there will be sack races and egg & spoon races.
C&C BBQ Factory will be on site selling food with drinks available through Bull Run Hunt. Suggested donation of $20/vehicle.
Fresh Farm Dollars for Kids
Stop by Culpeper Downtown Farmer’s Market information booth 7:30 a.m. to noon this Saturday to learn more about a healthy local food initiative for youth.
Pick up $5 of Fresh Farm Dollars for Kids and the latest installment of the “I’m SOW Healthy” Activity, Recipe, & Nutrition Education, while supplies last.
Shop for items with the Fresh Farm Dollars at the market, held weekly in the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church on South West Street. Then, visit the virtual cooking demo at culpeperdowntown.com.
Free ice cream for Freedom Week
Enjoy a free cup of ice cream from 5 to 7 p.m. today, June 18 at Frosty’s on South Main Street in downtown Culpeper.
The Black the Block event at the Black-owned business is part of this week’s local celebrations of Juneteenth as part of Freedom Week. A Juneteenth Jubilee will be held 1 to 7 p.m. in Yowell Meadow Park.
Orange County Independence Celebration
Orange County will celebrate Independence Day starting at 6 p.m. on Friday night, July 2 at Booster Park along Route 20.
Admission is free and tickets are not required. Donations will be accepted by civic groups for parking services. The purpose of this event is to provide a family friendly event with fireworks to the citizens of Orange County.
There will be live broadcast by 103.1 WJMA and a performance by the Mojo Jam. Fireworks will take place at dark. Citizen are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs. Food vendors will be available onsite. Alcohol is prohibited. Parking is limited, so early arrival is recommended.
This event is brought to you with support from Orange County, the town of Orange, town of Gordonsville, Somerset Seed and Sod, Inc., Mason Insurance Agency Inc, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Altman Tire & Auto Sales, Orange Tire Inc., and Mr.& Mrs. V. Rea Jones.
Transportation interruption
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate today, June 18, in observance of Juneteenth.