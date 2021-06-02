Culpeper community briefs for June 2, 2021

Eastern View grad gets scholarship from CCSOThe Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office recently announced Ryelee Brown as the 2021 Chief’s Memorial Scholarship winner.
Each year, CCSO awards a scholarship to a local high school student to pursue a degree in law enforcement. The agency funds the scholarship in memory of former Chief Deputy Richard C. Woody.
A recent graduate of Eastern View High School, Brown was on the softball team and an honors student. She is headed to Shenandoah University to pursue a degree in criminology and criminal justice with hopes of one day working for the FBI.
Sheriff Scott Jenkins and the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office wished Brown all the luck in her future endeavors.
GOP town council candidates’ forum at EVHS The Culpeper County Republican Committee will host a forum at 7 p.m. on June 24 at Eastern View High School.
Culpeper Town Council candidates seeking the local party endorsement will participate in the forum that is open to the public.
Culpeper Food Closet to offer afternoon hours The Culpeper Food Closet will be offering once-a-week evening hours starting this week.
Beginning June 3, the ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will be open 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. No vouchers or appointments are needed. Families may come twice a month.
Food donations support Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need.
This week, the Food Closet is asking for contributions of chili mix packets, instant coffee, peanut butter, snacks-to-go, sugar and feminine products.
Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m. to noon Monday – Friday. Or put donations in boxes at Culpeper Library and Powell Wellness.
For information, see Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook, ststephensculpeper.net. or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Red Cross issues emergency call for plateletsThe American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up this June to encourage people across the country to, “Give Blood to Give Time,” and help ensure loved ones have the strength and support they need as they undergo cancer treatment.
Several drives are scheduled this week and next in the Culpeper area.
From noon to 5 p.m. today, June 2, Amissville Volunteer Fire & Rescue will host a blood drive at its stationhouse, 14711 Lee Highway.
Culpeper United Methodist is hosting a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. this Friday, June 4 at the church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr. Jeffersonton Community Center is hosting a blood drive 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on site at 5073 Jeffersonton Rd. in Culpeper County.
Another local blood drive will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 11 at Brandy Station VFD, 19601 Church Rd.
Fauquier County blood drives will be held 1 to 7 p.m. on June 7 at Warrenton Presbyterian Church, 91 Main St.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8 at Warrenton United Methodist Church, 341 Church St. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 at Lord Fairfax Community College.
According to the American Cancer Society, many cancer patient visits and procedures were forced to delay or cancel early in the pandemic to reduce the risk of exposure. With procedures resuming, blood donations are critical for cancer treatments. Unfortunately, the Red Cross is seeing fewer blood and platelet donors give as the nation begins to climb out of this pandemic.
This downturn comes at a time when the Red Cross continues to see strong demand for blood products, including platelets by hospitals, causing concern for the sufficiency of the blood supply this month and throughout the summer.
The Red Cross currently has an emergency need for eligible donors to make an appointment now to give platelets to ensure critical patient needs are met. Platelets, the clotting portion of blood primarily given to cancer patients during treatment, must be transfused within five days of donation and, therefore, are always in great demand.
“Many cancer patients, especially those going through chemotherapy, will have a need for blood products during treatment,” said Red Cross Medical Director Dr. Baia Lasky. “When someone donates blood or platelets, they may help prevent life-threatening bleeding that can cause stroke and relieve symptoms and also give patients and their families the time and hope they need to fight back.”
REC Recognized by Arbor Day FoundationFor the 19th straight year, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative recently received the Tree Line USA designation from The Arbor Day Foundation. This designation recognizes utilities that demonstrate best practices in protecting and enhancing forestry.
Each year, the utility’s vegetation management team targets tree-related outages, using some of the industry’s newest technological advances. While ensuring customers have reliable electric service, REC crews use specialized equipment to work safely and to protect the health of the trees they trim, according to a company release.
“REC works year-round to ensure our certified arborists and forester do their jobs with an eye toward sustainability,” said Cindy Musick, Director of Vegetation Management. “Respecting the environment is key to everything we do.”
This year, REC took part in a variety of Arbor Day celebrations, including tree plantings at Hoover Ridge Park, Madison Garden Club and Waverly Yowell Elementary. See myrec.coop/vegetation-management.