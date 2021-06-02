Culpeper community briefs for June 2, 2021

Another local blood drive will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 11 at Brandy Station VFD, 19601 Church Rd.

Fauquier County blood drives will be held 1 to 7 p.m. on June 7 at Warrenton Presbyterian Church, 91 Main St.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8 at Warrenton United Methodist Church, 341 Church St. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 at Lord Fairfax Community College.

According to the American Cancer Society, many cancer patient visits and procedures were forced to delay or cancel early in the pandemic to reduce the risk of exposure. With procedures resuming, blood donations are critical for cancer treatments. Unfortunately, the Red Cross is seeing fewer blood and platelet donors give as the nation begins to climb out of this pandemic.

This downturn comes at a time when the Red Cross continues to see strong demand for blood products, including platelets by hospitals, causing concern for the sufficiency of the blood supply this month and throughout the summer.

The Red Cross currently has an emergency need for eligible donors to make an appointment now to give platelets to ensure critical patient needs are met. Platelets, the clotting portion of blood primarily given to cancer patients during treatment, must be transfused within five days of donation and, therefore, are always in great demand.