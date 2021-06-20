Culpeper community briefs for June 20, 2021

GOP town council candidates’ forum at EVHS

Thursday The Culpeper County Republican Committee will host a forum at 7 p.m. on June 24 at Eastern View High School.

Culpeper Town Council candidates seeking the local party endorsement will participate in the forum that is open to the public.

Weis customers support Humane SocietyWeis Markets recently announced its stores raised $391,000 for more than 120 local animal shelters and pet rescue organizations during its 12th Annual Paws for Pets program.

Humane Society of Culpeper was among the grant recipients. During the four-week program in May, customers contributed to the cause at checkout by rounding up purchases or donating $1, $3 or $5. All proceeds were donated to pet shelters and rescue organizations selected at the local level.

“We’ve worked with many of these local rescue organizations for more than a decade and know the good work they do,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. “The generosity of our customers helps them during a time of peak demand. Since 2009, our associates have helped raise more than $2.5 million dollars in donations for pet shelters and rescue organizations near our stores. We are grateful for their continued support.”