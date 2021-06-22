Culpeper community briefs for June 22, 2021

Caddyshack Open to Benefit SAFE

Two dozen teams will compete in this week’s 4th Annual Caddyshack Open benefit golfing tournament at the Country Club of Culpeper in support of Services to Abused Families.

Tee time is 8:30 a.m. on Friday, June 25 with lunch and prizes to follow. The tourney, cancelled last year due to COVID, is completely booked this year, according to organizer Chris Settle, major with the Culpeper PD. Sponsorships are still being accepted; contact csettle@culpeperva.gov.

Food Closet Need of the Week

Donations are requested by the Culpeper Food Closet this week of: toothbrushes, toothpaste, lunch meat, sliced cheese and tampons. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. ststephensculpeper.net, Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook, 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.

Fauquier’s Rt. 17 closing for bridge work

Starting this week on June 24, one lane will be closed on southbound Route 17 (Marsh Road) in Fauquier County while the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railway and Route 805 (Bealeton Road) is replaced.