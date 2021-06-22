Culpeper community briefs for June 22, 2021

Caddyshack Open to Benefit SAFE
Two dozen teams will compete in this week’s 4th Annual Caddyshack Open benefit golfing tournament at the Country Club of Culpeper in support of Services to Abused Families.
Tee time is 8:30 a.m. on Friday, June 25 with lunch and prizes to follow. The tourney, cancelled last year due to COVID, is completely booked this year, according to organizer Chris Settle, major with the Culpeper PD. Sponsorships are still being accepted; contact csettle@culpeperva.gov.
Food Closet Need of the Week
Donations are requested by the Culpeper Food Closet this week of: toothbrushes, toothpaste, lunch meat, sliced cheese and tampons. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. ststephensculpeper.net, Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook, 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Fauquier’s Rt. 17 closing for bridge work
Starting this week on June 24, one lane will be closed on southbound Route 17 (Marsh Road) in Fauquier County while the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railway and Route 805 (Bealeton Road) is replaced.
Southbound traffic will be restricted to one 12-foot travel lane for the majority of the project, according to a VDOT release.
Motorists are advised to use caution traveling through the work zone, obey the reduced speed limit of 35 miles per hour and pay attention to signs and other traffic controls.
Under a $4.9 million contract, Caton Construction Group Inc., of Charlottesville, is replacing the circa 1948 bridge superstructure, deck and railings. The new bridge will have two 12-foot wide travel lanes with improved shoulders with a deck 38 feet wide from rail to rail. A walking trail under the bridge will be closed during construction. The project’s fixed completion date is Dec. 8, 2022.
Want free ice cream? Get vaccinated
Walk-ins can get a free ice cream cone when they get a COVID-19 vaccine shot at a Warrenton clinic June 26, Fauquier County announced in a release.
Partnering with Carousel Frozen Treats and Fauquier Health, the county clinic will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at Fauquier County COVID-19 Clinic, 143 West Lee Highway in Warrenton.
Building Bridges Kick-Off Festival
The community is invited to this program happening 5 to 8 p.m. this Thursday, June 24 in Culpeper’s Yowell Meadow Park.
There will be food, meditation, speakers, family fun, music and woman centric vendors.
Come find out what we envision for #culpeperwomen, said organizer Isabelle Baker, a mindfulness meditation guide, author and podcaster, according to Building Bridges Culpeper on Facebook.