Culpeper community briefs for June 23, 2021

Album release event in Madison
Local recording artist Mo Safren presents his new album, “Into the Abyss,” 5-9 p.m. this Friday, June 25 at Ducard Vineyards in Etlan and via livestream.
Opening acts will include Brooks Flaherty, Maggie Johnson, and Oh He Dead (trio). Enjoy a night of music in the scenic foothills of the Shenandoah Mountains.
Hear the music echo through the canyon, according to event publicity.
Culpeper Treatment Services ribbon cutting
The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the grand opening of a new methadone clinic at 2 p.m. today, June 23 at 767 James Madison Highway Suite 107.
Culpeper Treatment Center, a location of SaVida Health, is a new opioid addiction treatment program. At the grand opening, there will be special guest speakers, a moment of silence by candlelight to remember and honor lives lost to overdose, and an official ribbon cutting for the new center.
Culpeper Treatment Services provides medication-assisted treatment in a non-disruptive and discreet way, and offers the highest quality care utilizing the most effective treatment methods.
Patients participate in grief/loss therapy and meditation; learn mindfulness skills, coping strategies, and anger management; receive nutritional, vocational and life skills counseling, and more, according to a center release.
Beekeeping program Saturday in Fredericksburg
Mary Washington House in Fredericksburg is hosting a beekeeping program at 5 p.m. this Saturday, June 26 on site at 1200 Charles St. in Fredericksburg.
In the 18th-century, honey was produced in Fredericksburg and exported throughout the colonies, according to a program release. Today, beekeeping is a growing industry in the Fredericksburg area. Beekeeper Mark Geslock will share his experiences as a beekeeper and about the honey he produces. Admission is $12 and $10 for museum members. Reservations are due June 24 at (540) 373-1569.
Women Veterans Summit this week
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services in collaboration with Virginia Employment Commission and other partners will present the 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit Wednesday and Thursday, June 23 and 24.
There are more than 108,000 women veterans in Virginia. More than 1,200 online viewers and 800 participants took part in the 2020 virtual program.
Rockwater Park 5K this weekend
The Rockwater 5K race will be start from the town park on Madison Road at 8 a.m. this Saturday, June 26.
Sponsored by Powell Wellness Center, the 5K is open to runners and walkers of all ages. Proceeds will help support its medical fitness scholarship program for low-income community members. Awards and free cool-down class post-race. 540/445-5388.