Culpeper community briefs for June 23, 2021

Beekeeping program Saturday in Fredericksburg

Mary Washington House in Fredericksburg is hosting a beekeeping program at 5 p.m. this Saturday, June 26 on site at 1200 Charles St. in Fredericksburg.

In the 18th-century, honey was produced in Fredericksburg and exported throughout the colonies, according to a program release. Today, beekeeping is a growing industry in the Fredericksburg area. Beekeeper Mark Geslock will share his experiences as a beekeeper and about the honey he produces. Admission is $12 and $10 for museum members. Reservations are due June 24 at (540) 373-1569.

Women Veterans Summit this week

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services in collaboration with Virginia Employment Commission and other partners will present the 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit Wednesday and Thursday, June 23 and 24.

There are more than 108,000 women veterans in Virginia. More than 1,200 online viewers and 800 participants took part in the 2020 virtual program.

Rockwater Park 5K this weekend

The Rockwater 5K race will be start from the town park on Madison Road at 8 a.m. this Saturday, June 26.

Sponsored by Powell Wellness Center, the 5K is open to runners and walkers of all ages. Proceeds will help support its medical fitness scholarship program for low-income community members. Awards and free cool-down class post-race. 540/445-5388.