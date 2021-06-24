Culpeper community briefs for June 24, 2021

Rockwater Park 5K this weekendThe Rockwater 5K race will be start from the town park on Madison Road at 8 a.m. this Saturday, June 26.
Sponsored by Powell Wellness Center, the 5K is open to runners and walkers of all ages. Proceeds will help support its medical fitness scholarship program for low-income community members. Awards and free cool-down class post-race. 540/445-5388.
Windmore General Membership meeting tonight
Windmore Foundation for the Arts will host its Annual General Membership Meeting at 6:30 p.m. today, June 24, at Culpeper Presbyterian Church, 301 S. Main St. Members may renew their membership and there will be review of scholarship winners, program reports, treasurer report, proposed bylaw changes, proposed slate of officers, new board nominations and a raffle. Unvaccinated attendees should wear a mask.
After the meeting, there will be an open house, tour and refreshments at the Windmore office, 303 S. Main St.
From Culpeper to the Arctic story timeCulpeper County Library premieres a virtual story time at 6:30 p.m. this Friday, “Our Vacation from Culpeper, VA to the Artic.”
The offering will be broadcast on the Culpeper Library YouTube Channel and on Facebook. Virtual story times as part of Summer Reading are held every Tuesday.
Also part of Summer Reading, youth can walk and read with the library’s Story Walks at Lenn Park and the Culpeper Sports Complex. Read a picture book in the parks by taking a walk,skip, hop or jump from page to page along the walking path.
Chamber staff taking a breakThe Culpeper Chamber Office will be closed to the public on Friday, June 25. The office will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday June 28.
CJ’s Soft Serve grand openingJoin this frozen treat business for a Grand Opening Cruise-In starting at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, June 26 at the new CJ’s II location, 15367 Brandy Rd. in Culpeper.
Drive up in a fancy, decked out, beautiful car, bike or trike and come show off. Specials will be available to all “Cruise” participants