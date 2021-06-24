Culpeper community briefs for June 24, 2021

Rockwater Park 5K this weekendThe Rockwater 5K race will be start from the town park on Madison Road at 8 a.m. this Saturday, June 26.

Sponsored by Powell Wellness Center, the 5K is open to runners and walkers of all ages. Proceeds will help support its medical fitness scholarship program for low-income community members. Awards and free cool-down class post-race. 540/445-5388.

Windmore General Membership meeting tonight

Windmore Foundation for the Arts will host its Annual General Membership Meeting at 6:30 p.m. today, June 24, at Culpeper Presbyterian Church, 301 S. Main St. Members may renew their membership and there will be review of scholarship winners, program reports, treasurer report, proposed bylaw changes, proposed slate of officers, new board nominations and a raffle. Unvaccinated attendees should wear a mask.

After the meeting, there will be an open house, tour and refreshments at the Windmore office, 303 S. Main St.

From Culpeper to the Arctic story timeCulpeper County Library premieres a virtual story time at 6:30 p.m. this Friday, “Our Vacation from Culpeper, VA to the Artic.”