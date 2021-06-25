Culpeper community briefs for June 25, 2021

Freedom Car Show to support CARSAn Independence Day Car & Truck Show to support Christ-Centered Addiction Resources Services (CARS) will be held 1 to 5 p.m. on July 4 at Culpeper United Methodist Church in the parking lot along Madison Road.
The Culpeper Downtown annual car & truck show on Davis Street will not be held again this year, and this is an exciting alternative.
Sponsorships are now being accepted; contact carsculpeper@gmail.com.
The event, open to all, will feature custom, classic, and antique cars and trucks, music, raffles, including a Nascar Racing Experience, and food.
All makes and models welcome. Pre-registration at herestores.com/ is suggested, for $20 by June 30. Registration day of is $25.
Trophies will be awarded for Best of Show, Board’s Pick, People’s Choice, & Top 25. The first 75 vehicles will receive a dash plaque.
Ross Mortgage opens local officeRoss Mortgage Corp. has opened its first office in the state of Virginia—in Culpeper, the Troy, Michigan-based company recently announced.
Leading, local mortgage expert Scott Morris will manage the company’s new office in town at 1100 Sunset Ave., Suite 1110B.
“As Ross Mortgage continues to grow, we look for top talent to represent the Ross brand by being both relatable and reliable with our customers and business partners,” said Ross Mortgage Corp. CEO Tim Ross in a statement.
“Scott is a well-respected individual who will successfully lead the Ross Mortgage Culpeper office by providing excellent service and helping clients efficiently and effectively realize their home buying goals.”
Morris has more than four years of mortgage lending experience, and will offer a range of options for different homebuyer’s needs.
“I am eager to bring Ross Mortgage to Virginia and introduce borrowers and realtors to a solution-based partner,” said Morris in a statement. “I look forward to making meaningful client connections and opening new doors for the community by educating homebuyers on unique mortgage opportunities and providing them with a seamless home buying process.”
He will be responsible for originating loans, branch operations, and coordinating community outreach efforts.
A veteran serving as an active-duty Marine with the National Guard, Morris uses his personal understanding and experiences to assist other loan officers in serving the veteran community through the company’s affiliated Military Mortgage Boot Camp program, the release stated.
Ross Mortgage has 17 locations in Michigan, Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina and Virginia.
Mercy Award winner announcedFauquier Health recently announced that Taylor Bireley, Wellness Center Supervisor, COVID-19 Vaccine Coordinator, as the hospital’s 2021 Mercy Award winner.
The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.
Bireley has been with Fauquier Health for three years. She is an Exercise Physiologist, so providing care is her passion, according to a hospital releasse. As Supervisor of the Wellness Center, she oversees exercise based programs and Massage Therapy.
Bireley is also responsible for being the health system’s COVID-19 Vaccine Coordinator. She collaborates with Fauquier County, the Town of Warrenton, Department of Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management, and Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District to ensure smooth operations of the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. The Warrenton clinic, which began operation in January, has provided more than 26,000 vaccinations to local community members.
Bireley’s hard work and collaborative efforts have been noticed by all in the Fauquier Health system, the release stated.
A colleague noted, “She has spearheaded the Vaccine Clinic and has put together a wonderful team of professionals who have vaccinated the public. Taylor goes above and beyond for these clinics and works tirelessly to make sure as many as possible receive the vaccine. She is a true example of making communities healthier.”
Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton said the hospital’s commitment to making communities healthier would not be possible without dedicated team members like Bireley.