Culpeper community briefs for June 25, 2021

The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

Bireley has been with Fauquier Health for three years. She is an Exercise Physiologist, so providing care is her passion, according to a hospital releasse. As Supervisor of the Wellness Center, she oversees exercise based programs and Massage Therapy.

Bireley is also responsible for being the health system’s COVID-19 Vaccine Coordinator. She collaborates with Fauquier County, the Town of Warrenton, Department of Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management, and Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District to ensure smooth operations of the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. The Warrenton clinic, which began operation in January, has provided more than 26,000 vaccinations to local community members.

Bireley’s hard work and collaborative efforts have been noticed by all in the Fauquier Health system, the release stated.

A colleague noted, “She has spearheaded the Vaccine Clinic and has put together a wonderful team of professionals who have vaccinated the public. Taylor goes above and beyond for these clinics and works tirelessly to make sure as many as possible receive the vaccine. She is a true example of making communities healthier.”