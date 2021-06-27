Culpeper community briefs for June 27, 2021

Culpeper Town Council retreatThere will be a special meeting of Culpeper Town Council at 5 p.m. this Thursday, July 1 in the economic development center, 803 S. Main St.

On the agendas is discussion of town use of federal funds awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The council will then go into closed session to discuss the acquisition of real estate in town followed more discussion on use of American Rescue funds. Last on the agenda is discussion of design fees for the Downtown Revitalization Project on town-owned land behind the Depot.

Concerto contest open to local studentsThe Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce its first concerto competition for the coming 2021-2022 season, the organization’s 26th.

The competition is open to pre-college students (ages 13 to 18) from central Virginia, including the counties and cities of Albemarle (Charlottesville), Amherst, Augusta (Waynesboro and Staunton), Bath, Buckingham, Culpeper, Fluvanna, Greene, Highland, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange, Rockbridge and Rockingham (Harrisonburg).