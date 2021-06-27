Culpeper community briefs for June 27, 2021

Boost literacy at Revalation VineyardsJoin us July 2nd from 3 until sunset at Revalation Vineyards in Madison’s gorgeous Hebron Valley for a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County.
Ten percent of the day’s proceeds will be donated to support the Literacy Council’s adult and family education services.
Revalation Vineyards: 2710 Hebron Valley Rd., Madison, VA, 22727; 540 407 1236; info@revalationvineyards.com.
Just Orange candidates eventThe local community group, Just Orange, is hosting a candidates’ event at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30 in Taylor Park, just across from the post office on Main Street in the town of Orange.
Just Orange youth ambassadors Jenna Faulconer and Grace Taylor will be hosting meet-and-greet opportunity for candidates running in the November election for Virginia House of Delegates District 30 and Orange County Board of Supervisors District 3.
The event will feature Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, District 30 Democratic nominee Annette Hyde and supervisor candidates Donald Brooks, Ellen Pitera and Keith Marshall, according to event publicity.
School board meetings MondayThe Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee will meet at 5:15 p.m. this Monday, June 28 in the school board office, 450 Radio Lane. This will be followed by a business work session with closed session later in the agenda.
Culpeper Town Council retreatThere will be a special meeting of Culpeper Town Council at 5 p.m. this Thursday, July 1 in the economic development center, 803 S. Main St.
On the agendas is discussion of town use of federal funds awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The council will then go into closed session to discuss the acquisition of real estate in town followed more discussion on use of American Rescue funds. Last on the agenda is discussion of design fees for the Downtown Revitalization Project on town-owned land behind the Depot.
Concerto contest open to local studentsThe Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce its first concerto competition for the coming 2021-2022 season, the organization’s 26th.
The competition is open to pre-college students (ages 13 to 18) from central Virginia, including the counties and cities of Albemarle (Charlottesville), Amherst, Augusta (Waynesboro and Staunton), Bath, Buckingham, Culpeper, Fluvanna, Greene, Highland, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange, Rockbridge and Rockingham (Harrisonburg).
The competition will consist of a first round that will be judged based on a video recording, which must be submitted electronically by midnight on Oct. 18. Finalists will then perform in person for a panel of judges and the public Nov. 20 in Waynesboro.
The winner(s) will receive a cash award and the opportunity to perform their solo with the Waynesboro Symphony during its February 2022 concert weekend. See wsomusic.org
Phoenix Scholarship for students in needThe Salem Education Foundation, Inc. is offering a scholarship to help local college students currently in need of money to stay in school.
The deadline to is Julyl 20 to apply for the Phoenix Scholarship. Pick up an application from Salem Education Foundation board members and at salemeducation.org.
The Phoenix Scholarship is for college students who are permanent residents of Culpeper or Rappahannock Counties, have completed at least one year toward their degree, and are in clear need of financial assistance to continue their course of study leading to the completion of their degree or professional certification.
The program of study may be at any accredited institution. Questions? brandaph@comcast.net.