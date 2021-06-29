Culpeper community briefs for June 29, 2021

Food Closet Need of the Week
This week, the local ministry is in need of: juice boxes, canned corn, lunch meat, sliced cheese and Ramen soups.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. ststephensculpeper.net
Back to Barboursville: Terri Allard Trio performs
Tickets are still available to the July 9 limited seating live show, “Back to Barboursville: The Terri Allard Trio with Jim Taggart & Sonny Layne” on stage at Four County Players theater in Orange County.
This is the venue’s first mainstage show since COVID struck in March of 2020 featuring Allard, a renowned singer-songwriter and Barboursville native. The trio will present an evening of songs to celebrate community and connection, according to publicity.
House opens at 7:30 p.m. with show time at 8, and the concert lasting around two-and-half-hours, including a 20-minute intermission. Tickets are $20.
Seating is limited to 100 and those not vaccinated against COVID-19 are asked to wear a mask when moving around the facility. Audience members will be spaced so as to not share an arm rest.
The Bistro will remain closed, but snacks and drinks will be available for purchase before the show and at intermission. Get tickets and pick a seat online at Four County Players or call the box office at 540/832-5355.
AARP: beware of social media catfish
Dating scams aren’t limited to dating sites and apps, according to Virginia AARP. Many occur on popular social media platforms, like Facebook and Instagram, and on game platforms, like Words with Friends.
The Federal Trade Commission reported a four fold increase in romance scams between 2019 and 2020. The hardest-hit victims? People age 70 and over, with a median loss of $9,475, according to a VA AARP release.
The typical romance scam starts online with light conversation and then a request to move off the platform to a private channel like email or a text app. Time goes by and the scammer eventually convinces the target that the relationship is real and that they will be together one day. Then comes the emergency request for money—by wire transfer or gift cards typically, but it’s not just a one time request.
The requests may turn into demands, and when the target comes out from under the scammer’s ether and realizes he wasn’t ever talking to his forever love, his money is gone, and his heart is broken. Look for red flags: an online profile that’s almost too good to be true; a request to leave the platform for email or text messaging; something that prevents meeting in person; and an urgent request for money. Call 1-877-908-3360 to report a scam or get help if you’ve fallen victim.