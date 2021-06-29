Culpeper community briefs for June 29, 2021

AARP: beware of social media catfish

Dating scams aren’t limited to dating sites and apps, according to Virginia AARP. Many occur on popular social media platforms, like Facebook and Instagram, and on game platforms, like Words with Friends.

The Federal Trade Commission reported a four fold increase in romance scams between 2019 and 2020. The hardest-hit victims? People age 70 and over, with a median loss of $9,475, according to a VA AARP release.

The typical romance scam starts online with light conversation and then a request to move off the platform to a private channel like email or a text app. Time goes by and the scammer eventually convinces the target that the relationship is real and that they will be together one day. Then comes the emergency request for money—by wire transfer or gift cards typically, but it’s not just a one time request.

The requests may turn into demands, and when the target comes out from under the scammer’s ether and realizes he wasn’t ever talking to his forever love, his money is gone, and his heart is broken. Look for red flags: an online profile that’s almost too good to be true; a request to leave the platform for email or text messaging; something that prevents meeting in person; and an urgent request for money. Call 1-877-908-3360 to report a scam or get help if you’ve fallen victim.