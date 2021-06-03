Culpeper community briefs for June 3, 2021

The purpose of the hearing is to receive comments on the proposed Area Plan for Aging Services and services provided under its Performance Contract with the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services for Fiscal Year 2022.

Anyone unable to participate in the hearing who wishes to make comments or inquiries should contact Jim LaGraffe, Executive Director, or Ray Parks, Director of Aging & Program Support Services at Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services: in writing at P.O. Box 1568, Culpeper, VA 22701; by telephone at 540-825-3100; or by email at rrcsb@rrcsb.org.

RRCS does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law in employment matters and in its programs and services. See https://www.rrcsb.org/ for information.

