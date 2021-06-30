Culpeper community briefs for June 30, 2021

Free Clinic of Culpeper earns 2021 Gold Rating The Free Clinic of Culpeper recently earned a 2021 Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) Quality Standards Program. The clinic also earned a gold rating in 2020, the program’s inaugural year.
The mission of the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics is to ensure the medically underserved have access to affordable health care. The NAFC and its members are dedicated to ensuring that patients receive quality health care. To quantify and qualify the care provided at the Free and Charitable Clinic network, the NAFC formalized a set of Quality Standards for member organizations.
For more information on the NAFC, please visit nafcclinics.org. For more information on the Free Clinic of Culpeper, please visit freeclinicofculpeper.org.
Healing & Holy Communion ServiceSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church invites the community to join them at 12:15 p.m. each Wednesday to receive anointing, healing prayers and Holy Communion. The historic church is located at 115 N. East St. downtown. See stephensculpeper.net, on Facebook and contact ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
New law puts space between bikes and vehiclesA new state law, effective July 1, requires motorists to change lanes when passing a bicyclist if the lane of travel is not wide enough to accommodate three feet in distance between the vehicle and bike, according to a news release from Virginia DMV.
Current law allows, but does not require, a motorist to move into the other lane when passing a bicyclist in order to ensure at least three feet of distance. In addition to bicycles, this provision also applies to people riding on an electric personal assistive mobility device, moped, animal or animal-drawn vehicle.
“This law increases safety for bicyclists by providing more space between them and much larger vehicles when motorists pass on our roadways,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “We all share our roads and we all share the responsibility to look out for each other.”
The new law also removes restrictions on bicyclists riding two abreast. This provision applies to people riding on an electric personal assistive mobility devices or motorized skateboards or scooters.
Just Orange candidates event todayThe local community group, Just Orange, is hosting a candidates’ event at 5:30 p.m. today,
This is a meet-and-greet opportunity for candidates in the November election for Va. House of Delegates District 30 and Orange County Board of Supervisors District 3.
Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, District 30 Democratic nominee Annette Hyde and supervisor candidates Donald Brooks, Ellen Pitera and Keith Marshall have all been invited.
Blood shortage: local drives scheduledThe American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country.
Donors of all blood types, especially O and those giving platelets, are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the 4th of July holiday.
Several area blood drives are upcoming including 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, June 30 at Black Horse Inn, 8393 Meetze Rd. in Warrenton.
A local blood drive will also be held noon to 5 p.m. this Thursday, July 1 at American Legion Post #247 in Remington, 11420 James Madison Highway.
In Fredericksburg, the Red Cross will host blood drives 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 1 at the Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 1 at Hyatt Place, 1241 Jefferson Davis Highway.
A blood drive will also be held 1:30 to 7 p.m. July 6 at Madison Fire Hall, 1223 N. Main St.
Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care. Schedule an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, RedCrossBlood.org or at 1-800-RED CROSS. Donors July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat, while supplies last.
COVID-19 vaccine clinics WednesdaysArea residents can walk-in for a free COVID-19 vaccine at two health departments today and for the weeks to come.
The Madison Health Department offers the shot 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at 1480 N. Madison St. Suite A.
The Orange Health Department is also giving vaccines 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at 450 N. Madison Rd.
Pen-to-Paper writers publishing a bookHalf-dozen writers attended the June Pen-to-Paper meeting of Windmore Foundation for the Arts.
The discussions were thoughtful and helpful, according to a release. The group discussed writing historical books about their ancestors. After the discussion, members decided to write a prompt encouraging writers to tell us about their ancestors.
It was also announced that Pen-to-Paper will be compiling an anthology to be published in 2022. All Windmore members are eligible to have short stories or poems in the book.
The next Pen-to-Paper meeting wll be held at 10 a.m. on July 6 in the Windmore office, 303 S. Main St. in Culpeper.
The July writing prompts are: Share an interesting story about an ancestor or tell a story from the point of view of an inanimate object during COVID restrictions. Contact pen-to-paper@windmorefoundation.org.