Culpeper community briefs for June 30, 2021

Free Clinic of Culpeper earns 2021 Gold Rating The Free Clinic of Culpeper recently earned a 2021 Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) Quality Standards Program. The clinic also earned a gold rating in 2020, the program’s inaugural year.

The mission of the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics is to ensure the medically underserved have access to affordable health care. The NAFC and its members are dedicated to ensuring that patients receive quality health care. To quantify and qualify the care provided at the Free and Charitable Clinic network, the NAFC formalized a set of Quality Standards for member organizations.

For more information on the NAFC, please visit nafcclinics.org. For more information on the Free Clinic of Culpeper, please visit freeclinicofculpeper.org.

Healing & Holy Communion ServiceSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church invites the community to join them at 12:15 p.m. each Wednesday to receive anointing, healing prayers and Holy Communion. The historic church is located at 115 N. East St. downtown. See stephensculpeper.net, on Facebook and contact ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.