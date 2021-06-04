Culpeper community briefs for June 4, 2021

Piedmont Community Band resumes in-person practice this Sunday After a 14-month hiatus due the pandemic, the Piedmont Community Band is resuming in-person rehearsals 6:30-8:30 p.m. this Sunday, June 6 at Culpeper Baptist Church.

The band is excited to be getting back to the thing it loves: working together to bring music to the community.

“Though we appreciate the support of all who have watched our virtual band pieces and they have been a good way to bring music to you, we have all missed the joy that comes from sitting in a room and making music together,” according to a release.

Band rehearsals will look a little different than they did before the pandemic and will be held in the ground floor Worship Center, a larger room than last winter’s choir room. This will allow appropriate Band members, in addition, will sit in family groups rather than sections and masks will be worn when not playing.

Those with COVID-like symptoms or have been exposed to a person known to have COVID are asked not come to band practice for two weeks or until cleared by their doctor.

Band members who have bell covers or other apparatus for playing their instruments during COVID are invited to bring them.