Culpeper community briefs for June 4, 2021

Piedmont Community Band resumes in-person practice this Sunday After a 14-month hiatus due the pandemic, the Piedmont Community Band is resuming in-person rehearsals 6:30-8:30 p.m. this Sunday, June 6 at Culpeper Baptist Church.
The band is excited to be getting back to the thing it loves: working together to bring music to the community.
“Though we appreciate the support of all who have watched our virtual band pieces and they have been a good way to bring music to you, we have all missed the joy that comes from sitting in a room and making music together,” according to a release.
Band rehearsals will look a little different than they did before the pandemic and will be held in the ground floor Worship Center, a larger room than last winter’s choir room. This will allow appropriate Band members, in addition, will sit in family groups rather than sections and masks will be worn when not playing.
Those with COVID-like symptoms or have been exposed to a person known to have COVID are asked not come to band practice for two weeks or until cleared by their doctor.
Band members who have bell covers or other apparatus for playing their instruments during COVID are invited to bring them.
Members do not need to be vaccinated to come to rehearsals, but organizers understand if people are not comfortable coming until they have received their vaccine.
The band released a special virtual band performance on Memorial Day at the Windmore YouTube Channel in collaboration with writers from Pen to Paper. It incorporates music from the band, photos taken by band members, and selections written by members of Pen to Paper.
New members are invited to join. Play a band instrument or know someone who does? Contact pcb@windmorefoundation.org.
Ditzler performing Saturday as part of F’burg showcaseA local professional vocalist known for her melodic performances in Orange County is among the featured artists participating in this weekend’s Downtown Greens Showcase in Fredericksburg.
Michelle Ditzler has performed in musicals with Lake of the Woods Players for many years and sings with The Spotsylvanians choir.
She will also be part of Dance Matrix & Company’s outdoor event starting at 5 p.m. this Saturday, June 5 in the lower garden at Downtown Greens, on Charles Street in historic downtown. The rain date is June 6.
DMC created the Showcase as a fundraiser for Downtown Greens, inviting local adult artists to create works that follow the themes of gardening, the spirit of sharing and nature’s bounty, according to event publicity.
DMC company director Beverly Mendez is directing with support from Technical Director Mark Wright, Sound Director Robert Munier and The Fredericksburg Arts Commission. Other performers will include performance poet Micki O’Hearn, belly-dancer Amy Kiyaana Limbrick, choreographer Bryson Olivo with dancers Tamiyah McClary and Rachel Weeks, singer-songwriter Jim Taylor and vocalist Talitha Muggenridge.
In addition, DMC dancers will present a new work, under the direction of Beverly Mendez, called, The Garden. See the public page of Dance Matrix & Company on Facebook or dancematrixcompany.com.
Farmer’s Market every Saturday outside Culpeper BaptistThe Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market is open 7:30 a.m. until noon Saturdays in the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.
The Downtown Farmers Market of Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. opened for the season in May with 25 vendors. Stroll through the market for locally grown fruit, vegetables, herbs, and vibrant flowers. Taste the very best farm fresh eggs, delicious baked goods, locally raised beef, pork, lamb, and much more. Helpful tips for customers include: review map and corresponding vendor list, masks are encouraged, please maintain physical distancing.
Follow CulpeperFarmersMarket on Facebook for the latest offerings and information.