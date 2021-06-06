Culpeper community briefs for June 6, 2021

Deadline to apply for USDA crop insurance discount
Cover crops are a conservation practice with wide ranging benefits, from improving soil health to protecting water quality. Many farmers who planted fall cover crops are now eligible for a discount on their crop insurance premium, thanks to a new program announced June 1.
The Pandemic Cover Crop Program, available from the USDA Risk Management Agency, offers a discount of $5 per acre on a farmer’s 2021 crop insurance premium, but no more than the full premium price.
To be eligible, a producer must report their fall cover crops to the Farm Service Agency no later than June 15. The Report of Acreage form (FSA-578) will require information such as cover crop variety, number of acres, planting dates, and irrigation practices. Once the report has been submitted, eligible farmers will be automatically enrolled and see the discount reflected on their premium later in the year.
“Farmers should be mindful that the June 15 deadline is a month before the July 15 acreage reporting deadline they are familiar with for federal crop insurance,” said Kate Hansen, policy associate for the Center for Rural Affairs.
The program is available nationwide for most federal crop insurance policies. For producers in states with existing cover crop insurance incentives, such as Iowa, PCCP will provide an additional benefit. The discount is not available for policies such as Whole Farm Revenue Protection or Enhanced Coverage Option.
“This opportunity is a win-win for both farmers and for our natural resources,” Hansen said. “It’s great to see farmers who planted cover crops last fall rewarded for their voluntary efforts.”
For more information on the program, visit farmers.gov/pandemic-assistance/cover-crops.
Bridge work to occur this week in Fauquier County
Route 713 (Maidstone Road) in Fauquier County will be closed this coming while the Virginia Department of Transportation works on the bridge over Goose Creek near Route 624 (Lost Corner Road).
The road will be closed to through traffic Monday through Friday between Route 710 (Rectortown Road) and Route 17 (Winchester Road). Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the closure.
Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.
Celebrate Flag Day with Culpeper Minutemen DAR, SAR
The Culpeper Minute Men Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution will be celebrating Flag Day at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 at the DAR Culpeper Minute Men Monument off of Monument Ave.
There will be a demonstration from the VASSAR Flag Chest showing and remarks about the various flags that brought forth the Star Spangled Banner.
June is Pride Month in Virginia
Gov. Ralph Northam has proclaimed June as Pride Month in Virginia to celebrate the Commonwealth’s LGBTQ+ communities, their achievements and contributions, and their fight for inclusion and equality, according to a release on Friday from the governor’s office.
Virginians are encouraged to participate in Pride Month events hosted by the Northam Administration and community organizations taking place online and in person throughout the Commonwealth.
The governor Northam issued a statement about Pride Month, observed nationwide: “This Pride Month, we are reminded of the resilience of LGBTQ+ Americans and their fight for inclusion and acceptance and equal access to services and opportunities.
“As we celebrate the diversity of our Commonwealth, we also recognize the contributions of LGBTQ+ communities in making Virginia a welcoming and affirming place.
“While we have made significant progress in expanding rights and protections for LGBTQ+ individuals and their families in Virginia, and in America, we know that there is much more work to be done.
“We are proud to stand with and support LGBTQ+ Virginians as we recommit to building a Commonwealth and country where everyone is treated with respect and dignity, and all people can live freely and authentically.”
Each June, Pride Month commemorates the riots at the Stonewall Inn in New York City that began on June 28, 1969, and are often recognized as the birth of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.
Northam signed a new law creating the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, which will act as a formal liaison between the Commonwealth’s executive branch and communities. And he approved legislation ensuring equal access to aging services for LGBTQ+ older adults and making it easier for unmarried LGBTQ+ couples to adopt. These laws are effective July 1.