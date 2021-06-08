Culpeper community briefs for June 8, 2021

Culpeper Town Council meeting tonight

The regular monthly meeting of town council is at 7 p.m. tonight, June 8 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

See agenda and documents at town of Culpeper on BoardDocs.

LOC reopens some reading rooms, by appt. only, masks still required

Effective June 1, the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. is accepting appointments from researchers for use of reading rooms.

Access will be for three hours at time between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Law Library, Geography and Map, Manuscript, and Newspaper and Current Periodical reading rooms. The partial reopening represents the first step in the Library’s plan to gradually resume on-site public services and access, while incorporating proven health and safety policies and procedures amid the pandemic, according to an LOC release.

The Library expects to resume additional reading room services as conditions allow, followed by a return of limited, ticketed public access to Library buildings this summer.