Culpeper community briefs for June 8, 2021

Culpeper Town Council meeting tonight
The regular monthly meeting of town council is at 7 p.m. tonight, June 8 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
See agenda and documents at town of Culpeper on BoardDocs.
LOC reopens some reading rooms, by appt. only, masks still required
Effective June 1, the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. is accepting appointments from researchers for use of reading rooms.
Access will be for three hours at time between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Law Library, Geography and Map, Manuscript, and Newspaper and Current Periodical reading rooms. The partial reopening represents the first step in the Library’s plan to gradually resume on-site public services and access, while incorporating proven health and safety policies and procedures amid the pandemic, according to an LOC release.
The Library expects to resume additional reading room services as conditions allow, followed by a return of limited, ticketed public access to Library buildings this summer.
“We are excited to welcome the public back to America’s library in a deliberate way, ensuring that health and safety come first,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “We hope that by first offering appointment-based access to reading rooms, followed by timed, ticketed entry for the public later this year, we can safely and responsibly begin to share the great physical assets of the Library with the American people once again.”
Once these reading rooms re-open, the Library’s temporary Electronic Resource Center, which offered researchers access to rights restricted digital content and other licensed electronic resources on-site during the pandemic, will no longer be available; however these electronic resources will be available in the reading rooms that are opening.
To reserve a specific reading room, contact them by phone or use the Library’s Ask-a-Librarian service. While in Library buildings, all researchers and visitors will be required to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth and fits snuggly against the sides of the face, and to follow social distancing policies, regardless of vaccination status.
Food Closet Need of the Week: canned meats, Sloppy Joe mix
Community food donations support Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors, in need of assistance through the Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal. This week, they are in need of: canned meat (Spam, Treet, chicken, tuna), beef stew and Sloppy Joe mix.
Donations can be dropped off at the Food Closet 9 a.m. to noon Monday—Friday. There also drop boxes at the Culpeper Library and Powell Wellness Center.
See Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook or see ststephensculpeper.net and contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Culpeper BOS committee meetings this morning
The Public Works Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. today, June 8 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
The Building & Grounds Committee will meet at 9 a.m. for an update on the Early HeadStart expansion project and the Sports Complex Field House project. For agendas and documents, see Culpeper County BoardDocs.
School Board meetings this week
The Culpeper County School Board Administration Committee will meet 7:45-10:30 a.m. this morning, June 8 in the school board Office,450 Radio Lane.
The CCSB Capital Planning Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9 in the school board office. See agendas and documents at Culpeper School BoardDocs.