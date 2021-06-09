Culpeper community briefs for June 9, 2021

CulpeperFest is Friday in Cyclone Stadium
The county’s biggest business extravaganza returns this Friday at the 2021 CulpeperFest.
Sponsored annually by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, the event will be held 4 to 8 p.m., June 11 in Cyclone Stadium at Eastern View High School.
More than 2,000 people are expected to walk through, enjoying business giveaways, food, music, children’s activities and much more.
Tickets are free at eventbrite.com/e/culpeperfest-2021-tickets-145761964961 or $5 at the door.
This year to keep all attendees, participants and staff safe, walking traffic through the event will be one way with one entrance and one exit. Booths will be spaced six-feet from each other. Face masks will not be expected for those vaccinated.
Clevenger’s Village update at next week’s Jefferson Ruritan Club meeting
The Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold its monthly dinner, special program and meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd. in Jeffersonton.
Everyone is invited to attend this free program that will begin with a delicious dinner.
The program speaker will be Culpeper County Administrator John Egertson, who will give an update on Clevenger’s Village. A short Ruritan business meeting will follow.
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. Members also get to know others in our community while helping out. New members of all ages are always welcome.
There is plenty of space in the Fellowship Hall to socially distance. For information, call 540/937-5119 or JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.
St. Stephen’s Wednesday Healing & Holy Communion
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church invites the community to join them at 12:15 p.m. each Wednesday to receive anointing, healing prayers and Holy Communion.
The historic church is located at 115 N. East St. downtown. See stephensculpeper.net, on Facebook and contact ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
County planners meet tonight
The Culpeper County Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. tonight, June 9 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
This meeting is not open to comments, the public is invited to attend. It will also be broadcast by Culpeper Media Network at https://www.culpepermedia.org/live-stream, Comcast Public Access Channel 10 or Verizon Fios Public Access Channel 21.
See Culpeper County BoardDocs for agenda and documents.
Transportation interruption
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate this Friday, June 11 due to an Employee In-Service Training.
EVHS Spotlight scholarship winners
Macklin Luckinbill, Abigail Shrader and Marie Clare Matricardi were the scholarship winners for this year’s Academic Spotlight sponsored by Eastern View High School Boosters.
Drive-thru fried chicken dinner in Richardsville
The auxiliary of Richardsville Volunteer Fire & Rescue will host a drive-thru Boxed Fried Chicken Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. this Saturday, June 12 at the station.
Each box will contain three pieces of chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit, and cookies for $10, delivered to your car. Call 540/399-1122 for more information.