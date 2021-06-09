Culpeper community briefs for June 9, 2021

CulpeperFest is Friday in Cyclone Stadium

The county’s biggest business extravaganza returns this Friday at the 2021 CulpeperFest.

Sponsored annually by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, the event will be held 4 to 8 p.m., June 11 in Cyclone Stadium at Eastern View High School.

More than 2,000 people are expected to walk through, enjoying business giveaways, food, music, children’s activities and much more.

Tickets are free at eventbrite.com/e/culpeperfest-2021-tickets-145761964961 or $5 at the door.

This year to keep all attendees, participants and staff safe, walking traffic through the event will be one way with one entrance and one exit. Booths will be spaced six-feet from each other. Face masks will not be expected for those vaccinated.

Clevenger’s Village update at next week’s Jefferson Ruritan Club meeting

The Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold its monthly dinner, special program and meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd. in Jeffersonton.

Everyone is invited to attend this free program that will begin with a delicious dinner.