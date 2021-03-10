Culpeper community briefs for March 10, 2021

Free wellness programs at Powell Wellness Center

Powell Wellness Center is hosting a pair of upcoming, free workshops for the public.

Personal trainer Sharon Steele will host a BioExercise Workshop at 2 p.m. on March 19 focused on strengthening the body and sharpening the mind to improve balance for stability and injury prevention.

Annette Hyde will host a Energy Medicine yoga workshop at 11:30 a.m. on March 20 celebrating spring’s new beginnings. This class is open to all levels of experience with yoga and will also be available online.

See powellwellnesscenter.org for program details. To attend the in-person classes, participants must pre-register at the PWC front desk or by calling 540/445-5406. Participation is limited in order to accommodate social distancing protocols in place. PWC is located at 1005 Golf Drive in Culpeper. Questions about either program may be directed to PWC medical programs manager Whitney Propps, 540-445-5388 or wpropps@culpeperwellness.org.

