Culpeper community briefs for March 10, 2021

Registration starts Friday for Parks & Rec spring programs
The Culpeper County Parks and Recreation Department is offering open registration for spring activities.
The department offers programs for ages 3 to senior citizens such as Climbers Camp, Jiu Jitsu, arts and craft classes, Silver Crafters for seniors, Quilting, Mother & Father’s Day gift classes, STEM Build-a-Barge, High School Leadership Workshop, Child & Babysitting Safety, CPR, AED and First Aid Training, cooking classes, fitness programs, Horseback Riding and Swimming lessons and so much more. There is something for everyone and all classes follow CDC and VDH guidelines.
Check out the Spring 2021 Recreation Guide and register at www.CulpeperRecreation.com beginning this Friday, March 12. For personal assistance, contact 540/ 727-3412 or visit the offices at 131 N. Main Street in Culpeper beginning Monday, March 15.
Solar project back before Culpeper planners tonight
The Culpeper County Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. tonight, March 10 in the auditorium at Eastern View High School and online at Culpeper Media Network.
The commission will consider a resubmitted request from Maroon Solar for a conditional use permit to operate a solar power plant on 1,700 acres in the Raccoon Ford area.
Free wellness programs at Powell Wellness Center
Powell Wellness Center is hosting a pair of upcoming, free workshops for the public.
Personal trainer Sharon Steele will host a BioExercise Workshop at 2 p.m. on March 19 focused on strengthening the body and sharpening the mind to improve balance for stability and injury prevention.
Annette Hyde will host a Energy Medicine yoga workshop at 11:30 a.m. on March 20 celebrating spring’s new beginnings. This class is open to all levels of experience with yoga and will also be available online.
See powellwellnesscenter.org for program details. To attend the in-person classes, participants must pre-register at the PWC front desk or by calling 540/445-5406. Participation is limited in order to accommodate social distancing protocols in place. PWC is located at 1005 Golf Drive in Culpeper. Questions about either program may be directed to PWC medical programs manager Whitney Propps, 540-445-5388 or wpropps@culpeperwellness.org.
Up-and-coming Locust Grove shop gets $3K start-up grant from county
The Orange County Economic Development Authority recently awarded $3,000 in Advanced Start Up Incentive funds to LACED Revival, LLC, a new business slated to open this spring in the Locust Grove Towne Center.
The incentive is designed to attract creative talent, support local entrepreneurs, and encourage existing home-based businesses to locate into commercial space, according to a release.
LACED Revival will offer upcycled and refinished goods, furniture, gifts and home decor, as well as showcase local artisans and offer DIY classes.
For information, contact 540/672-1238 or sturner@orangecountyva.gov.