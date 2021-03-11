Culpeper community briefs for March 11, 2021

Sunny days: Culpeper LOVE sign photo shoot this weekend, finally

After dual cancellations due to winter weather, this weekend, March 13-14, is the one for dropping by downtown to participate in a free professional photo shoot at the Culpeper LOVE sign by the Depot. Sun and 60 degree weather is in the forecast.

Show up 1 to 4 p.m. for the Saturday session or 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the event sponsored by the Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development Department.

A professional photographer will be on site to capture picture perfect moments. Tourism will collect participants’ contact information, snap a photo or two, and it will be emailed to participants. Families, friends, teams, pets, couples, everyone is welcome.

The Visitors Center in the Depot will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Local artist Roque Castro created the popular “Reel LOVE” sculpture using welding equipment and old metal film reels donated by the Library of Congress Packard Campus for Audio Visual Conservation. It was put in its current location at the end of 2012, making it the town’s first public art installation. The town refurbished Reel LOVE in 2020, and its continues to be popular backdrop for photos.