Culpeper community briefs for March 11, 2021

Sunny days: Culpeper LOVE sign photo shoot this weekend, finally
After dual cancellations due to winter weather, this weekend, March 13-14, is the one for dropping by downtown to participate in a free professional photo shoot at the Culpeper LOVE sign by the Depot. Sun and 60 degree weather is in the forecast.
Show up 1 to 4 p.m. for the Saturday session or 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the event sponsored by the Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development Department.
A professional photographer will be on site to capture picture perfect moments. Tourism will collect participants’ contact information, snap a photo or two, and it will be emailed to participants. Families, friends, teams, pets, couples, everyone is welcome.
The Visitors Center in the Depot will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Local artist Roque Castro created the popular “Reel LOVE” sculpture using welding equipment and old metal film reels donated by the Library of Congress Packard Campus for Audio Visual Conservation. It was put in its current location at the end of 2012, making it the town’s first public art installation. The town refurbished Reel LOVE in 2020, and its continues to be popular backdrop for photos.
Virtual author event with Suzanne Woods Fisher
The Culpeper County Library is hosting best-selling author Suzanne Woods Fisher for a free Zoom event at 11 a.m. this Saturday, March 13:”Ordinary Woman, Extraordinary Life.”
Inspired by true events, the presentation offers a glimpse into the life of Cora Wilson Stewart who founded a movement to help eliminate adult illiteracy found in Fisher’s new book, “The Moonlight School.”
The public can register in advance at cclva.org or at the Library Facebook page. A confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting will be provided.
An award-winning author of more than 30 books, Fisher, of California, penned, “On a Summer Tide” and “On a Coastal Breeze,” as well as the” Nantucket Legacy,” “Amish Beginnings,” “The Bishop’s Family,” “The Deacon’s Family” and “The Inn at Eagle Hill” series, among other novels.
She is also the author of several nonfiction books about the Amish, including “Amish Peace and Amish Proverbs.” See www.suzannewoodsfisher.com on Facebook at @SuzanneWoodsFisherAuthor and Twitter @suzannewfisher.
‘Black Futures’ authors host free program tonight
Join authors Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham in a conversation at 8 p.m. tonight, March 11 with National Museum of African-American History & Culture Curator Michelle Joan Wilkinson about their visions for the present and future and the way they see these visions captured by artists, activists, and thinkers.
Their new book, “Black Futures,” poses a central pressing question, “What does it mean to be Black and alive right now?” The result is a collection of essays, photography, memes, visual art, tweets, poetry, and more, that place archive, technology, and Afrofuturist ideas in conversation.
Alisha B. Wormsley, whose project, There Are Black People in the Future, is featured in the book, will join the presentation on YouTube that is free and open to the public.
This event is part of an ongoing series on the theme of Afrofuturism in partnership with the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the National Museum of African Art.