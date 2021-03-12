Culpeper community briefs for March 12, 2021

Ribbon-cutting tonight at The Sangria BowlA Culpeper Downtown ribbon-cutting will be held at 5 p.m. tonight, March 12 at The Sangria Bowl, 305 S. Main St., upstairs in the old State Theatre.
Owners Roberto and Natalia Negron delight friends, family and food-lovers with exciting flavors and a unique Puerto Rican and Chilean experience. An art deco inspired sangria bar, a rooftop terrace and lively atmosphere frame an inviting exploration of the many delights from their kitchen.
Farm Credit to host Agriculture Literacy Week March 15-19Farm Credit of the Virginias is gearing up to celebrate a virtual Agriculture Literacy Week from March 15-19.
Virginia Farm Bureau and Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom lead the annual program in which volunteers visit schools across the state to read a designated book and lead related agricultural activities. The purpose of the annual initiative is to increase agricultural literacy among children, according to a news release.
In place of physical classroom visits, Farm Credit of the Virginias has employed a virtual method to celebrate and promote agriculture literacy this month. The association created a fun, employee read-aloud of the 2021 selected story, “How Did That Get in my Lunchbox” by Chris Butterworth. The recording features 14 employees, including Farm Credit of the Virginias CEO Brad Cornelius. The Farm Credit Knowledge Center also provided educational resources and teaching materials to help connect students to agriculture.
To sign-up to access the video and accompanying materials, opt-in using your name and email address at the provided link: www.FarmCreditofVirginias.com/Access-ALW2021 Directions to access the exclusive resources will be emailed to the provided address. Participants who sign-up are eligible to receive a free copy of, “How Did That Get in my Lunchbox.”
Joyful Fridays with African-American History MuseumThe National African-American History & Culture Museum, a Smithsonian institution in Washington, D.C., continues its weekly, “Joyful Fridays,” youth program for ages 4 to 8 at 11 a.m. today, March 12.
H is for Happy is this week’s theme. What makes you happy? Nature and friendships can spark happiness! Join this free, virtual program to create nature-inspired friendship bracelets with museum educators during this webinar-style Zoom class.
Register at https://nmaahc.si.edu/event/nmaahc-kids-joyful-fridays-4?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D150929115.
Registered guests will receive an email with Zoom information, a list of supplies needed and recommended resources on the Monday before the program.
Jefferson Ruritan Club resumes monthly meetingsThe Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 in the fellowship hall behind Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd. in Jeffersonton.
Anyone is invited to attend this free gathering. A demonstration will be given on how to make Philippine Lumpia followed by a short Ruritan business meeting.
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. “You also get to know others in our community while helping our community. We always welcome new members, young or old!” according to a group news release.
Meeting attendees should wear a mask. There is plenty of space in the Fellowship Hall to socially distance, according to the Ruritans. For information, call 540/937-5119 or see www.JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.