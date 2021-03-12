Culpeper community briefs for March 12, 2021

Ribbon-cutting tonight at The Sangria BowlA Culpeper Downtown ribbon-cutting will be held at 5 p.m. tonight, March 12 at The Sangria Bowl, 305 S. Main St., upstairs in the old State Theatre.

Owners Roberto and Natalia Negron delight friends, family and food-lovers with exciting flavors and a unique Puerto Rican and Chilean experience. An art deco inspired sangria bar, a rooftop terrace and lively atmosphere frame an inviting exploration of the many delights from their kitchen.

Farm Credit to host Agriculture Literacy Week March 15-19Farm Credit of the Virginias is gearing up to celebrate a virtual Agriculture Literacy Week from March 15-19.

Virginia Farm Bureau and Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom lead the annual program in which volunteers visit schools across the state to read a designated book and lead related agricultural activities. The purpose of the annual initiative is to increase agricultural literacy among children, according to a news release.