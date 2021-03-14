Culpeper community briefs for March 14, 2021

Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting but must follow the COVID 19 health screening guidelines and protocol as recommended by the CDC, VDH and the Governor’s Executive Order

Any individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372 ext. 360 at least two working days before the meeting in order to accommodate the request.

County songwriters perform livestream concert on SundayArtists Georgia Middleman and Tom Kimmel will perform for the latest Kid Pan Alley “Because We Have Music” Livestream Concert Series happening at 7 p.m. this Sunday, March 14.

They’ve written songs for Faith Hill, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Linda Ronstadt, Kenny Loggins, Sissy Spacek and a host of others. Come hear the songs performed by the writers who wrote them. RSVP http://kidpanalley.eventbrite.com/

Culpeper 2A to host blood driveCulpeper County 2A, the local gun-rights group, will host a blood drive Friday, April 2, at the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department.

Coordinated by the American Red Cross, the drive will collect whole blood, the most common kind of donation, as well as “Power Red,” which gathers red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor, the Red Cross website says. Those donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A Negative, B Negative or O blood, the Red Cross said.{div class=”type-details”}The drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fire hall at 19601 Church Road in the village of Brandy Station.{/div}To schedule a donation, Culpeper County 2A asks that people email the group at culpepercounty2a@gmail.com.