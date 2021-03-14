Culpeper community briefs for March 14, 2021

Downtown Farmers Market vendor applications dueThe deadline is noon this Tuesday, March 16 to apply to be a vendor at the 2021 Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market.
The market season runs 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays starting May 1 through Oct. 30 in the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church on South West Street. Submit applications in the office of Culpeper Renaissance Ice, 127 W. Davis St.
Contact crievents@culpeperdowntown.com for the market application or 540/825-4416.
Local government meetings this weekThe Culpeper County School Board Administration Committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16 in the school board office, 450 Radio Lane.
The Culpeper Town Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.
The Culpeper Parking Authority will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17 in the Economic Development Center.
The Culpeper County Planning Commission will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the board of supervisors meeting room, 302 N. Main St. for the purposes of considering the proposed utility scale energy generation district. The meeting will be livestreamed on Culpeper Media Network. There will be no public comment session.
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold a budget work session with the public schools at 4:30 p.m. this Thursday, March 18 in the county administration building.
Virtual court clerk candidates’ forum Monday on CMNThe Clerk of Circuit Court Candidates’ Forum will stream live at 6:30 p.m. this Monday, March 15 on Culpeper Media Network, YouTube and the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
This is a free voter education event and an opportunity for the community to hear directly from the candidates running for the constitutional office in Culpeper County.
Chamber President & CEO Jeff Say will act as moderator and time keeper for the evening. Both candidates, Carson Beard and Marshall Keene, will have three minutes for introductions and opening statements, followed by pre-prepared questions that both will be given three minutes to answer, after all questions, candidates receive three minutes for closing statements.
All polling locations will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Special Election Day, March 30, 2021, for voting. Early voting is now taking place in the registrar’s office on Main Street.
Human Services boards meet this weekThe regular monthly meeting of the boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will be held at 1 p.m. this Wednesday, March 17 in the conference room in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting but must follow the COVID 19 health screening guidelines and protocol as recommended by the CDC, VDH and the Governor’s Executive Order
Any individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372 ext. 360 at least two working days before the meeting in order to accommodate the request.
County songwriters perform livestream concert on SundayArtists Georgia Middleman and Tom Kimmel will perform for the latest Kid Pan Alley “Because We Have Music” Livestream Concert Series happening at 7 p.m. this Sunday, March 14.
They’ve written songs for Faith Hill, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Linda Ronstadt, Kenny Loggins, Sissy Spacek and a host of others. Come hear the songs performed by the writers who wrote them. RSVP http://kidpanalley.eventbrite.com/
Culpeper 2A to host blood driveCulpeper County 2A, the local gun-rights group, will host a blood drive Friday, April 2, at the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department.
Coordinated by the American Red Cross, the drive will collect whole blood, the most common kind of donation, as well as “Power Red,” which gathers red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor, the Red Cross website says. Those donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A Negative, B Negative or O blood, the Red Cross said.{div class=”type-details”}The drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fire hall at 19601 Church Road in the village of Brandy Station.{/div}To schedule a donation, Culpeper County 2A asks that people email the group at culpepercounty2a@gmail.com.