Culpeper community briefs for March 16, 2021

Local government meetings today

The Culpeper County School Board Administration Committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. today, March 16 in the school board office, 450 Radio Lane.

The Town Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.

Don’t push your luck on St. Patrick’s Day, designate a driver

Irresponsible celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day, coming up this Wednesday, March 17, has caused the Irish holiday to become one of the year’s most dangerous times to be on the road, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, during the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day weekend alone (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), more than three out of five (63%) traffic crash-related fatalities involved a drunk driver. In fact, from 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period nationwide.

