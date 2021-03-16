Culpeper community briefs for March 16, 2021

Local government meetings today
The Culpeper County School Board Administration Committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. today, March 16 in the school board office, 450 Radio Lane.
The Town Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.
Don’t push your luck on St. Patrick’s Day, designate a driver
Irresponsible celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day, coming up this Wednesday, March 17, has caused the Irish holiday to become one of the year’s most dangerous times to be on the road, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, during the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day weekend alone (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), more than three out of five (63%) traffic crash-related fatalities involved a drunk driver. In fact, from 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period nationwide.
“As COVID-19 cases start to drop and more people get vaccinated, Virginians are venturing towards a more normal life and are eager to find a reason to celebrate,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent in a statement. “Don’t let your first celebration be your last. And, just like practicing COVID-19 safety is about the entire community, so is not drinking and driving. Getting behind the wheel when intoxicated is a choice—a choice with deadly consequences for you, your passengers and every other motorist sharing the road with you.”
Safety isn’t about luck. If you’re going to party, party with a plan, and ensure you have a designated sober driver, a plan to use public transportation or a ride share service before any drinking begins.
“Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Be honest with yourself and know that even if you only plan on having one drink, you should plan on having a designated driver,” VSP advised.
Workforce training grants available for jobless residents in Orange
Orange County residents may receive up to $5,500 in workforce training funds for tuition, books, fees, and travel through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act program.
The workforce program is designed to prepare Orange County jobseekers for a position earning a competitive wage in high-demand industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, information technology, and business, according to a county news release. Qualified applicants must be recently unemployed, earning below the income threshold, a young adult aged 16-24, or present another applicable barrier to employment.
“Last year, 117 individuals in our region received training through the Virginia Career Works-Piedmont workforce program. Many graduated with short-term credentials including: Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), Certified Nursing Assistant, Phlebotomy, Security+, and Information Technology certificates. In addition to the credentialed training, we also provide support for soft skills development, resume writing, interview skills, and local job searches,” stated Marty Bywaters-Baldwin, Director of Workforce Services at the Orange Workforce Center.
For more information about the WIOA programs, the Orange Career Center, and Virginia Career Works, contact the Orange Workforce Center at (540) 322-8850, visit the Orange County Workforce Center located at 127 Belleview Ave, Orange, VA 22960, or visit online at vcwpiedmont.com/about/wioa/.