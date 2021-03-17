Culpeper community briefs for March 17, 2021

The award recipients were initially announced at the annual NGAUS conference held virtually August 28-29, 2020. The award presentation was delayed due to the pandemic.

This award is a walnut plaque with a laser-likeness of Patrick Henry centered at the top of the award. Above the image of Patrick Henry is the inscription “The Patrick Henry Award” and below the image the recipient’s name and date the honor was received.

Empowering Culpeper food distribution Empowering Culpeper will host its food distribution for the month of March from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, at the Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Drive.

COVID-19 guidelines remain in place. As community members enter the church parking lot, they will be given a number and asked to remain in their cars until it is their turn to enter the building for food pick-up. One person per household may enter the church at a time unless a caretaker is needed to assist them. Masks should be worn and will be available, if needed.

Empowering Culpeper is an all-volunteer food distribution program of People Incorporated, a Virginia-based community action agency. For more information about this month’s distribution, email empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.