Culpeper community briefs for March 17, 2021

Reeves presented with national honor as Patrick Henry Award recipientState Sen. Bryce E. Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, was officially presented with the National Guard Association of the United States Patrick Henry Award during an informal ceremony March 9 at the Virginia War Memorial.
Reeves, who represents the 17th District, comprised of Orange County, Spotsylvania County (Part), Fredericksburg City, Culpeper County (Part), Albemarle County (Part) and Louisa County (Part), is one of the only 10 recipients chosen Nationwide in 2020 for this award, according to a news release.
Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the 28th Adjutant General of Virginia; Andrew J. Czaplicki, the President of the Virginia National Guard Association; and, Kevin Hoffman, VNGA Director of Advocacy, presented Reeves with his award.
“During his tenure on the Military Advisory Council, Senator Reeves has been a stalwart advocate for the Virginia National Guard,” said Czaplicki. “His tremendous support for the ‘hometown Guard’ is very much appreciated.”
Created in 1989, the Patrick Henry Award is designed to provide recognition to local officials and civic leaders, who in a position of great responsibility distinguished themselves with outstanding and exceptional service to the armed forces of the United States, and the National Guard, or NGAUS, the release stated.
The award recipients were initially announced at the annual NGAUS conference held virtually August 28-29, 2020. The award presentation was delayed due to the pandemic.
This award is a walnut plaque with a laser-likeness of Patrick Henry centered at the top of the award. Above the image of Patrick Henry is the inscription “The Patrick Henry Award” and below the image the recipient’s name and date the honor was received.
Empowering Culpeper food distribution Empowering Culpeper will host its food distribution for the month of March from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, at the Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Drive.
COVID-19 guidelines remain in place. As community members enter the church parking lot, they will be given a number and asked to remain in their cars until it is their turn to enter the building for food pick-up. One person per household may enter the church at a time unless a caretaker is needed to assist them. Masks should be worn and will be available, if needed.
Empowering Culpeper is an all-volunteer food distribution program of People Incorporated, a Virginia-based community action agency. For more information about this month’s distribution, email empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
Free virtual tax prep from People Inc.People Incorporated is offering free income tax preparation to individuals who make $57,000 a year or less now through the end of tax season.
This year, trained volunteers will help community members file their taxes virtually using Zoom appointments.
“We want to make sure that we protect the health and safety of our community, staff, and volunteers during the pandemic,” said Garrett Jackson, People Inc. volunteer coordinator in a news release. “Going virtual this year seemed to be the best way to do that.”
Staff and volunteers will help clients set up their virtual appointments and help with the process of securely submitting documents. People Inc. offers free tax preparation to qualified clients in Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. Contact 276/619-2235 or volunteerservices@peopleinc.net to set up an appointment.
St. Paddy’s Day in CulpeperLocal spirited venues are hosting outdoor events for St. Patrick’s Day today, March 17.
Death Ridge Brewery in Jeffersonton will feature Bailey Hayes for live music from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Graze to Griddle food on site all day. Find a gold coin at the bottom of your cup and win a prize.
Old House Vineyards in Stevensburg is open noon to 8 p.m. offering Irish fare including bangers and mash, shepherd’s pie and corned beef. Green beer will be on tap, plenty of stout, spirit tasting and a collection of souvenir buttons. Stop by to raise a toast, or two.
Local government meetings todayThe Culpeper Parking Authority meets at 8:30 a.m. today, March 17 in the Economic Development Center on South Main Street.
The Culpeper County Planning Commission will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the board of supervisors meeting room, 302 N. Main St. for the purposes of considering the proposed utility scale energy generation district. The meeting will be livestreamed on Culpeper Media Network.