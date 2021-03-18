Culpeper community briefs for March 18, 2021

‘Eat for Change’ fundraiser at Chipotle’s Make dinner a selfless act by participating in a fundraiser to support the newly created local nonprofit, Build Our Community.
Chipotle of Culpeper, 15335 Creativity Dr., will donate a portion of proceeds to the cause from 4 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, March 20.
Bring in the event flyer at BuildOURCommunity on Facebook, show it on your SmartPhone or tell the cashier you’re supporting the cause and a donation will be made to Build Our Community, an outreach group founded in 2020 by Shemika Cropp.
To support the fundraiser with an online order at chipotle.com or on the app, before checkout use promo code TZBZ6MY. And for information, see buildourcommunity.org.
Empowering Culpeper to host food distributionEmpowering Culpeper will host its next USDA food distribution 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, March 20 at Culpeper United Methodist Church.
There will be a modified indoor registration and food pick-up. Individuals will be given a number when entering the parking lot and must remain in their cars until asked to enter the building to pick up their distribution. One person per household may enter the church at a time, unless a caregiver is needed to assist them. Everyone who enters the church must wear a mask. Masks will be available, if needed.
Volunteers will be on-site to assist recipients during the distribution process. The Culpeper United Methodist Church is located at 1233 Oaklawn Drive.
Empowering Culpeper is an all-volunteer food distribution program of People Inc., a community action agency. For information, contact empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
Program this Saturday at Cedar Mountain BattlefieldFamilies are invited to register for a special outdoor program happening 10 to 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, March 20 at Cedar Mountain Battlefield focused on the giants of the forest – massive oak trees that make their leafy neighbors look tiny.
Attendees will learn ways in which a tree’s age can be calculated and measure several battlefield trees to estimate their age. Families also will learn about events on the battlefield these tree-mendous trees may have witnessed as well as what was happening in Culpeper County as the trees grew.
Participation numbers are limited and pre-registration required to ensure distancing. Reserve a spot at info@friendsofcedarmountain.org.
Virtual veterans career fair today The Washington, DC/Baltimore Virtual Career Fair for Veterans will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, March 18 at https://recruitmilitary.careereco.com/Fair/EventDetails?fairId= 337a2489-bc01-4546-a389-ac72012b5bb3
Sponsored by RecruitMilitary and DAV, the hiring event is open for registration to all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses and dependents. RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats.