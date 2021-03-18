Culpeper community briefs for March 18, 2021

‘Eat for Change’ fundraiser at Chipotle’s Make dinner a selfless act by participating in a fundraiser to support the newly created local nonprofit, Build Our Community.

Chipotle of Culpeper, 15335 Creativity Dr., will donate a portion of proceeds to the cause from 4 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, March 20.

Bring in the event flyer at BuildOURCommunity on Facebook, show it on your SmartPhone or tell the cashier you’re supporting the cause and a donation will be made to Build Our Community, an outreach group founded in 2020 by Shemika Cropp.

To support the fundraiser with an online order at chipotle.com or on the app, before checkout use promo code TZBZ6MY. And for information, see buildourcommunity.org.

Empowering Culpeper to host food distributionEmpowering Culpeper will host its next USDA food distribution 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, March 20 at Culpeper United Methodist Church.