Culpeper community briefs for March 19, 2021

Windmore workshop: Perfecting Your Audition
Know an actor preparing for auditions for college, school plays, or other productions? Want them to nail the perfect audition?
Sign them up for StageWorks ‘Perfecting Your Audition Workshop,’ an offering of the Culpeper nonprofit, Windmore Foundation for the Arts.
Geared for students in grades 9-12, this three-day workshop will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays on April 10, 17 and 24.
The class will guide them through the entire audition process from preparing the perfect resume to picking the perfect song and monologue. The third day will culminate in a mock audition where participants will present their resume, song, and monologue to a panel of local theatre professionals and receive real-time feedback, preparing them for their next show. Cost is $75.
Due to COVID restrictions, class size limited to 8 students so sign up soon. Email Jessy at stageworks@windmorefoundation.org.
Blood donation remains essential amid COVID-19 pandemic
Blood drive today in Remington
A year ago, many things in the world paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the need for blood never stopped, according to American Red Cross. Today blood donations are just as essential, and individuals who are healthy are urged to make an appointment to donate blood.
For patients in the emergency room, fighting cancer or coping with a life-threatening illness, help can’t wait. Their health is reliant on the generosity of blood donors. However, blood supply continues to face challenges from the ongoing pandemic and extreme winter weather that impacted much of the U.S. last month, according to the Red Cross.
More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments. Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Locally, a blood drive will be held 2 to 6 p.m. today, March 19 at the Remington Harold J. Davis Post 247, 11420 James Madison Hwy in Remington.
Found and Sons Funeral is hosting a blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 26 at the chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper.
Blood drives coming up in Warrenton will occur 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 25 at Lord Fairfax Community College, 6480 College Dr; 1 to 7 p.m. March 25 at WBC @ The Gathering Place, 650 Alwington Blvd and from 1 to 7 p.m. on March 30 at Warrenton United Methodist Church, 341 Church St.
Ancient exercise at Booster Park
Tai Chi continues March 30-May 18 outdoors at Booster Park in Orange County.
Have fun learning this graceful, slow moving form of exercise that has ancient roots tracing back into the depths of Chinese culture and philosophy of centuries past.
Classes through Orange County Parks & Recreation will be held at Booster Park, under cover but outdoors, from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays. Pre-register at 540/672-5435. Fee is $80 for eight classes. See orangecountyva.gov/711/Spring-Programs
Virtual salon discussion on vaccines on Zoom
The Old Dominion University Center for Faculty Development is hosting a virtual salon discussion on the origins, vectors, science and ethics of vaccines, with a focus on the rush for effective vaccines to counter the coronavirus pandemic.
“The CFD Salon: The Pursuit of Vaccines” will be held at noon, today March 19 via Zoom. It will conclude with a Q&A. Register at https://forms.gle/dSru3sPeNwP3LaKE8.
The ODU panel will feature experts with knowledge encompassing virology, immunology, vaccinology and bioethics including Emilia Oleszak, associate professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, will discuss coronavirus and its variants; Lisa Shollenberger, assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, will address vaccine vectors and Yvette Pearson, professor in the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies, will explore vaccines and ethics.
Annette Finley-Croswhite of the CFD and the Department of History and Barbara Hargrave of the Department of Biological Sciences will host the salon.
“Vaccines are scientific miracles,” Finley-Croswhite said. “Historians like me are well aware of the low rates of life expectancy at birth in the days before vaccines helped ensure that most children in first-world countries would live to become adults. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider vaccines powerful medicines because instead of just treating diseases, they help prevent them.”