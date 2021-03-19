Culpeper community briefs for March 19, 2021

Windmore workshop: Perfecting Your Audition

Know an actor preparing for auditions for college, school plays, or other productions? Want them to nail the perfect audition?

Sign them up for StageWorks ‘Perfecting Your Audition Workshop,’ an offering of the Culpeper nonprofit, Windmore Foundation for the Arts.

Geared for students in grades 9-12, this three-day workshop will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays on April 10, 17 and 24.

The class will guide them through the entire audition process from preparing the perfect resume to picking the perfect song and monologue. The third day will culminate in a mock audition where participants will present their resume, song, and monologue to a panel of local theatre professionals and receive real-time feedback, preparing them for their next show. Cost is $75.

Due to COVID restrictions, class size limited to 8 students so sign up soon. Email Jessy at stageworks@windmorefoundation.org.

