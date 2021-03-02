Culpeper community briefs for March 2, 2021

Food Closet Need of the Week
The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is currently in need of: rice & pasta side dishes, instant mashed potatoes (box or small packets), peanut Butter, and jelly.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve the community in a pandemic. For ways to help, see Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook, ststephensculpeper.net or contact them at 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Madison Literacy Council benefit Friday at Revalation Vineyards
Gather in the beautiful Hebron Valley at Revalation Vineyards from 1 p.m. until sunset on March 5 in support of a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County.
Ten percent of the day’s proceeds will be donated to support the Literacy Council’s adult and family education services. Revalation Vineyards is located at 2710 Hebron Valley Rd. in Madison. For information, contact 540/407-1236 or info@revalationvineyards.com.
Evolve Center Easter bunnies to visit area yards for “EGGING” fundraiser
The Evolve Center of Culpeper will be “EGGING” yards this Easter season.
On the evening of Saturday, April 3, the night before Easter, the youth mentoring group will place pre-filled eggs on area lawns after the little ones are in for the night. To place an order, send a message to The Evolve Center on Facebook. Payment will be through Cashapp.
This fundraiser is to help the nonprofit community organization raise money for all the kids in Culpeper. The Evolve Center is working towards renting a space in Culpeper versus traveling from Warrenton to pick up the kids in Culpeper and traveling back to Warrenton to hold group mentoring.
Former Chesterfield County planner named Orange director of planning
Orange County has announced the employment of Josh Gillespie, AICP as Director of Planning and Development Services effective March 8.
A member of the American Institute of Certified Planners, Gillespie brings more than 25 years of progressive planning and land use experience to Orange County, according to a government news release. He attended Furman University and worked towards a Masters of Historic Preservation from the University of Georgia. Mr. Gillespie has worked for the public and in private practice and most recently as Planning and Special Projects Manager for Chesterfield County.
“Orange County is pleased to welcome Mr. Gillespie to our team,” said Orange County Administrator Theodore L. Voorhees. “He brings with him many years of planning experience and has a passion for implementing focused development that values community character.”