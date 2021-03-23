Culpeper community briefs for March 23, 2021

Work now underway at 250/I-64 junction in Charlottesville
Work is now under way on the reconstruction of the Interstate 64 interchange at U.S. 250 (Exit 124 / Richmond Road) at the top of Pantops Mountain in Charlottesville.
Construction crews are installing erosion controls and preparing for construction, including installing drainage systems, in the U.S. 250 median. The speed limit on U.S. 250 through the project has been reduced to 25 miles per hour.
The project will reconstruct the existing Exit 124 diamond interchange as a diverging diamond interchange and will improve safety by reducing the number of spots where vehicles could collide and can handle more than 600 left-turn movements per hour, twice the capacity of a conventional interchange, according to a VDOT news release for the $14.3 million project.
During construction lane closures will be limited to nighttime hours, but there will be multiple traffic shifts as the project moves forward and drivers should expect changing traffic patterns during the construction. The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2022.
Chamber’s State of the Community virtual forum this Wednesday
The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will host its annual State of the Community program at 8:30 a.m. this Wednesday, March 24.
The virtual gathering will address key topics affecting the community and how these issues are directly impacting residents and local businesses.
Culpeper Chamber CEO Jeff Say will give a welcome and opening followed by a presentation on economic growth and recovery by Paige Read, Director of Tourism and Economic Development.
Donna Staton, CEO of Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, will speak on community health followed by a presentation on public safety from Charles “Jr.” Perryman, president of the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association. Dr. Tony Brads, superintendent of Culpeper County Public Schools, will speak about education followed by remarks on infrastructure by Culpeper County Administrator John Egertson.
Sign up at members.culpeperchamber.com/events/details/culpeper-chamber-state-of-the-community-39257.
JMU to launch new African studies center
James Madison University President Jonathan R. Alger will be among the guest speakers at 2 p.m. today, March 23, for a virtual launch of the university’s new African, African American and Diaspora Studies Center.
Emerging from the growth of the university’s AAAD studies minor, which began in 1981, the new center, now part of the College of Arts and Letters, is host to a number of academic initiatives including research and pedagogy seminars, workshops and institutes, and a selection of innovative archives. In partnership with JMU Libraries, the Center hosts three international fellowships annually. This work is complemented by advocacy/community engagement projects with local, national and global partners.
The minor, with nearly 100 course offerings and more than 60 faculty members from across all areas of the university, will remain the flagship of the new center. The minor is designed to help students understand and encounter Africa and the African Diaspora in local and global contexts. The center also provides a variety of academic programs within General Education and the Honors College, internships and research assistantships, study abroad programs and a forthcoming graduate certificate in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Register at https://bit.ly/38ysScW