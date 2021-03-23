Culpeper community briefs for March 23, 2021

Work now underway at 250/I-64 junction in Charlottesville

Work is now under way on the reconstruction of the Interstate 64 interchange at U.S. 250 (Exit 124 / Richmond Road) at the top of Pantops Mountain in Charlottesville.

Construction crews are installing erosion controls and preparing for construction, including installing drainage systems, in the U.S. 250 median. The speed limit on U.S. 250 through the project has been reduced to 25 miles per hour.

The project will reconstruct the existing Exit 124 diamond interchange as a diverging diamond interchange and will improve safety by reducing the number of spots where vehicles could collide and can handle more than 600 left-turn movements per hour, twice the capacity of a conventional interchange, according to a VDOT news release for the $14.3 million project.

During construction lane closures will be limited to nighttime hours, but there will be multiple traffic shifts as the project moves forward and drivers should expect changing traffic patterns during the construction. The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2022.

