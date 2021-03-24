Culpeper community briefs for March 24, 2021

Culpeper Soil & Water scholarships The deadline is April 16 for local high school seniors to apply for a scholarship through the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District.
The District annually awards up to $4,000 in educational scholarships to students who plan to pursue a career in a conservation-related field. These scholarships are available to eligible students living in the five-county area the Culpeper SWCD serves—Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.
The scholarship application is at culpeperswcd.org/education-programs/academic-scholarships/
Individuals should apply who are full time students enrolled in, or who have applied to, a college undergraduate or graduate program interested in an area of student that supports soil and water conservation, natural resource management, environmental science or a related field.
In awarding scholarships priority will be given to graduating high school seniors, but current undergraduate and graduate students will also be considered. Consideration will be given primarily to achievement and demonstrated interest in natural resources.
For information, contact Stephanie DeNicola at 540/825-8591 and send completed applications to stephanied@culpeperswcd.org. Unofficial transcripts will be accepted and applicants may include contact info for references (email preferred) in lieu of official letters.
Fredericksburg museums offer expanded hoursThe Washington Heritage Museums of Fredericksburg will offer expanded hours at its facilities starting April 2.
The museums will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday. The earlier opening time, compared to the current opening time of noon, will allow museum staff to accommodate additional guests while still maintaining social distancing for the safety of guests and staff.
The museums include the Mary Washington House, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Rising Sun Tavern and St. James’ House. See washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
REC partners provide meals to medical workersRappahannock Electric Cooperative, in the midst of the pandemic, took action to support medical professionals. Throughout February, REC donated more than 1,000 meals to 11 hospitals across its service area, including Martha Jefferson Hospital, University of Virginia Health System, Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.
“Working with other businesses, like REC, to make those donations is incredibly satisfying,” said Johnny Garver, Jr., co-owner of Pronto! Pasta, who delivered 80 meals to the University of Virginia Health System. “We’ve provided meals to the COVID-19 unit throughout the pandemic, but partnering with REC to give back to the community was a joyful experience.”
In addition to the meals, REC donated large and small hand sanitizers and gift cards to Costco and B.J.’s Warehouse for staff to get snacks and supplies.
The Culpeper Food Closet needs helpThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
Community food and monetary donations keeps this ministry going. Please drop off unopened, canned and boxed foods to 120 N. Commerce St. from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday or make a monetary donation through the mail to: The Culpeper Food Closet, P.O. Box 343, Culpeper, VA 22701.
See ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet for information or contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.