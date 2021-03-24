Culpeper community briefs for March 24, 2021

Culpeper Soil & Water scholarships The deadline is April 16 for local high school seniors to apply for a scholarship through the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District.

The District annually awards up to $4,000 in educational scholarships to students who plan to pursue a career in a conservation-related field. These scholarships are available to eligible students living in the five-county area the Culpeper SWCD serves—Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

The scholarship application is at culpeperswcd.org/education-programs/academic-scholarships/

Individuals should apply who are full time students enrolled in, or who have applied to, a college undergraduate or graduate program interested in an area of student that supports soil and water conservation, natural resource management, environmental science or a related field.

In awarding scholarships priority will be given to graduating high school seniors, but current undergraduate and graduate students will also be considered. Consideration will be given primarily to achievement and demonstrated interest in natural resources.