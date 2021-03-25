Culpeper community briefs for March 25, 2021

Local government meetings today in Culpeper

The Town Planning Commission will hold a Work Session at 9 a.m. in the Economic Development Center. Also today, at 2:30 p.m., the Public Transportation Board will meet at Virginia Regional Transit, 1099 Brandy Knoll Ct.

At 7 p.m. tonight, the Joint Board of Zoning Appeals will convene for a meeting in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

Diabetes Prevention Program offered

Virginia Cooperative Extension Culpeper Office will host a free Diabetes Prevention Program on Zoom starting at noon on April 20.

The yearlong program is designed for people with prediabetes or who are at high risk for type 2 diabetes and want to lower their risk. Sessions will cover a variety of topics including coping strategies, eating out, shopping tips, getting active and healthy eating. Register at: https://virginiatech.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_aYsWn21IgddhU5D.

For information, contact Culpeper County Extension Office at 540/727-3435 or Becky Gartner, Extension Agent, Family & Consumer Sciences, at rebes13@vt.edu.