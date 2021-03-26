Culpeper community briefs for March 26, 2021

Cedar Mountain Battlefield clean-up for Park Day in April

Volunteers of all ages are welcome to roll up their sleeves at at Cedar Mountain Battlefield’s Park Day happening 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 10.

This annual event sponsored by the American Battlefield Trust supports historic preservation through community involvement in restoration and maintenance projects. Park Day projects at Cedar Mountain include trail maintenance, cleaning signage, cannons and cemeteries, raking and other grounds care, litter removal, and more.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring garden tools and work gloves for the event at 9645 General Winder Rd. in Rapidan. Visit friendsofcedarmountain.org for information.

‘Kick it for a Cause’ kickball tourney with Young Professionals

The Culpeper Young Professionals will host a kickball tournament May 15 at Lenn Park to benefit The Groundwork Project.

Groundwork Project is a leadership development and career readiness program for young people aged16 to 24 with a life circumstance making is difficult to find employment.