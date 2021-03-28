Culpeper community briefs for March 28, 2021

“Of these, more than 1,300 made the ultimate sacrifice and another 46 are still missing in action. Eight Virginians who served in Vietnam were awarded the Medal of Honor, our Nation’s highest military honor.”

It is especially important that even 50 or more years later that Virginians take this day to thank our Vietnam Veterans for answering the call to serve, Maxwell said.

“The contributions of these returning veterans as leaders in business, the arts, medicine, science, education, technology, and public service throughout our Commonwealth is well documented and they deserve nothing less than our highest praise and acknowledgement,” he said.

The Virginia War Memorial and the Virginia War Memorial Foundation share stories of Virginians that served in Vietnam at vawarmemorial.org/learn/resources/vietnam/.

See the governor’s proclamation at governor.virginia.gov.

Town Park clean-up sponsored by Culpeper County 2AThe Culpeper County 2A group will meet 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 17 to clear trash and debris from Wine Street Memorial Park, Rockwater Park and Yowell Meadow Park.