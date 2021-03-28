Culpeper community briefs for March 28, 2021

Culpeper teens can apply for Battlefield Trust Youth Leadership TeamAmbitious young history lovers are invited to apply for membership in the American Battlefield Trust Youth Leadership Team.
This competitively selected, rotating group of high-schoolers serves as the youth face and voice of the battlefield land preservation organization, gaining leadership experience and advocating for history education, preservation and visitation in their own communities, according to a recent news release.
Applications are due April 30 at www.battlefields.org/youth-leadership-team-2021-2022-application
“Our nation’s youth cannot be discounted, as the fate of preservation, education, and visitation is on their shoulders,” said Trust President David Duncan in a statement. “To see the energy that these students exert, along with their boundless ideas, gives me great faith that our mission will live on through the work of these emerging historians and community leaders.”
The academic-year-long program will position members to seek out adventure, creativity, an expanded network and a greater understanding of both the American past and the present-day efforts to preserve it.
Benefits include all-expenses paid travel to Washington, D.C., for a training session and Youth Lobby Day, as well as an off-site trip to the Trust’s Annual Conference. All members will complete capstone preservation, education or visitation projects in their communities, and develop content for the Trust’s website and social media channels.
Program members will receive training in leadership, program management, lobbying, media relations, and fundraising.
Current members across the nation are busy exploring an impressive range of topics. Francesca is creating a video documentary, Alex is crafting an audio drama bringing the voices of the War of 1812 to life, Ashlyn is developing an interactive scavenger hunt at Gettysburg, and Tiffany is writing and illustrating a preservation-themed children’s book.
Monday is National Vietnam War Veterans DayThe Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of Virginia Society of the Sons & Daughters of the American Revolution, Col. Wood II Chapter, VFW Post 2524 and Vietnam veterans will participate in a program at 5 p.m. this Monday, March 29 at the Vietnam War Memorial next to the Culpeper County Courthouse at the end of West Davis Street.
Monday is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Local veterans will be allowed to speak on their service. The Color Guard will be on site and Taps played at the end. COVID-19 health guidelines will be followed.
“Virginia is proudly home to more than 721,000 military veterans and of these men and women, more than 230,000 served during the Vietnam era from 1961 through 1975,” said John Maxwell, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services in a release. The governor also declared Monday Vietnam War Veterans Day in Virginia.
“Of these, more than 1,300 made the ultimate sacrifice and another 46 are still missing in action. Eight Virginians who served in Vietnam were awarded the Medal of Honor, our Nation’s highest military honor.”
It is especially important that even 50 or more years later that Virginians take this day to thank our Vietnam Veterans for answering the call to serve, Maxwell said.
“The contributions of these returning veterans as leaders in business, the arts, medicine, science, education, technology, and public service throughout our Commonwealth is well documented and they deserve nothing less than our highest praise and acknowledgement,” he said.
The Virginia War Memorial and the Virginia War Memorial Foundation share stories of Virginians that served in Vietnam at vawarmemorial.org/learn/resources/vietnam/.
See the governor’s proclamation at governor.virginia.gov.
Town Park clean-up sponsored by Culpeper County 2AThe Culpeper County 2A group will meet 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 17 to clear trash and debris from Wine Street Memorial Park, Rockwater Park and Yowell Meadow Park.
Those participating in the clean-up in town of Culpeper parks is asked to bring gloves, a hat, closed-toe shoes and debris clearing tools. Also, please bring children’s books to donate to the lending libraries in the park set up by local Scouts.
Kid Pan Alley presents American roots virtual concert“Because We Have Music” concert livestream series continues at 7 p.m. tonight, March 28 with a very special tribute to American roots music.
Featured performers will be Grammy winner Mollie O’Brien and guitarist Rich Moore, Bill Lloyd of the popular 80’s country-rock duo Foster and Lloyd along with Kid Pan Alley hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth.
O’Brien and Moore have made it their mission to unlock the secrets of the diverse array of styles that comprise the canon of American Roots Music. O’Brien has long been known as a singer who doesn’t recognize a lot of musical boundaries, and audiences love her fluid ability to make herself at home in any genre.
As songwriters they add their own tunes to the canon of American roots music they inhabit and show us they’re completely at home with their musical selves, according to a releases from Kid Pan Alley. Enjoy the concert at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/kid-pan-alley-30410147292