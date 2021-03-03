Culpeper community briefs for March 3, 2021

New date set for virtual Clerk candidates’ Forum

A new date of Monday, March 15 has been set for the Clerk of Court Candidate Forum sponsored by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.

The virtual program will stream live starting at 6:30 p.m. on Culpeper Media Network, YouTube and on the chamber Facebook page.

This is a free voter education event and an opportunity for the community to hear directly from the candidates running for the constitutional office in Culpeper County.

Chamber President & CEO Jeff Say will act as moderator and time keeper. Candidates Carson Beard and Marshall Keene will have three minutes for introductions and opening statements, followed by pre-prepared questions that both will be given three minutes to answer. Candidates will also have three minutes for closing statements.

“It is very important that despite the pandemic, we work to educate our county and encourage voting in this special election for Clerk of the Court,” according to the chamber.

All polling locations in Culpeper County will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Special Election Day, March 30, for voting. Early voting is now taking place in the registrar’s office on Main Street.