Culpeper community briefs for March 3, 2021

New date set for virtual Clerk candidates’ Forum
A new date of Monday, March 15 has been set for the Clerk of Court Candidate Forum sponsored by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.
The virtual program will stream live starting at 6:30 p.m. on Culpeper Media Network, YouTube and on the chamber Facebook page.
This is a free voter education event and an opportunity for the community to hear directly from the candidates running for the constitutional office in Culpeper County.
Chamber President & CEO Jeff Say will act as moderator and time keeper. Candidates Carson Beard and Marshall Keene will have three minutes for introductions and opening statements, followed by pre-prepared questions that both will be given three minutes to answer. Candidates will also have three minutes for closing statements.
“It is very important that despite the pandemic, we work to educate our county and encourage voting in this special election for Clerk of the Court,” according to the chamber.
All polling locations in Culpeper County will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Special Election Day, March 30, for voting. Early voting is now taking place in the registrar’s office on Main Street.
Notice of public hearing on FY22 school budget
The Culpeper County School Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed fiscal 2022 budget for Culpeper County Public Schools at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 8 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
Parents and citizens are encouraged to provide input regarding their views of the educational needs of students and priorities of the school division. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required.
Gubernatorial veterans virtual forum this week
A GOP Virginia gubernatorial candidates’ forum will be held at 7 p.m. this Thursday, March 4 live at the New Mission Political Action Committee Facebook page.
Former U.S. Senate Republican nominee and veteran Daniel Gade founded the PAC. He will host the forum with former Del. Chris Saxman. The program will cover veterans issues and a broad array of other issues important to Virginians, according to event publicity. Register at newmissionpac.com/veterans-forum/
Submit nominees for community service awards
Nominations are currently being accepted through April 23 for the 2021 Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards, an annual program that recognizes the outstanding contributions of individual volunteers and organizations across Virginia.
“Each year, we have the privilege of recognizing the individuals, families, and organizations that truly embody the spirit of our Commonwealth through their service and selfless work,” said Gov. Ralph Northam in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic has presented tremendous challenges and millions of Virginians have responded by giving their time and talents to help meet the needs of their communities. These annual awards are an opportunity to show appreciation for our volunteers and highlight their tremendous contributions.”
Nomination categories include youth, young adults, seniors, and adults from faith-based organizations, families that volunteer together, community organizations, small businesses, educational institutions, and corporations.
Submit nominations to virginiaservice.virginia.gov/volunteering/governors-volunteerism-awards/. Winners will be honored in May. For information, contact VirginiaServiceInfo@dss.virginia.gov.
More than two million Virginians contribute nearly 232 million volunteer hours annually, equaling $5.5 billion in service to the Commonwealth.
Sign petitions to put candidates on ballot
The Culpeper County Democratic Committee’s office is open for registered voters to stop by and sign petitions to place candidates on the ballot for the June primary elections. As part of the exercise in democracy voters may “sign one or sign them all” on petitions for both statewide and local campaigns.