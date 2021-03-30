Culpeper community briefs for March 30, 2021

Martin’s grocery parent company names new VP of customer experience
The GIANT Company recently announced Glennis Harris, an experienced retail leader with more than 20 years of experience, has been named senior vice president of customer experience effective March 22. Harris succeeds John Ponnett, who is retiring April 2.
As senior vice president of customer experience, Harris will oversee all stores and the company’s e-commerce fulfillment centers as well as asset protection and safety, delivery operations, and store support. She will report directly to Nicholas Bertram, president of The GIANT Company, which includes Martin’s Grocery.
“Glennis is more than a brilliant operator; she’s also unusually skilled at developing talent and creating an irresistible culture. Her rapid advancement in the fashion industry was no surprise to me, having appreciated her growth mindset while in grocery,” said Bertram. “She will elevate the experience of our millions of customers no matter when, how, or where they engage our brands.”
Harris began her career in 1987 at SUPERVALU, working as a store director. In 2012, Harris joined Ross Stores, Inc., the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the U.S. Most recently, she served as regional vice president for Ross in the Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. areas, a position she has held since 2019. Harris holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Illinois at Chicago and holds a Six Sigma Black Belt certification.
“My career began in grocery, so I’ve always had a special place in my heart for the industry; joining The GIANT Company is a homecoming of sorts, and I couldn’t be more excited,” said Harris. “I’ve been impressed with how The GIANT Company is transforming the business and all that they have achieved over the last few years, and I am looking forward to working with Nick and the entire team to create an omnichannel experience unlike any other in the industry.”
Special Election Day in Culpeper is today
A Special Election for Circuit Court Clerk will be held today countywide in Culpeper.
All registered Culpeper County voters are eligible to participate.
Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the two-way contest between Carson Beard and Marshall Keene. See voteinculpeper.info for details.
Central VA Dems Virtual Forum on Wednesdays in April
Central Virginia Democrats are hosting a series of candidates’ forums at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in April via Zoom with numerous contenders for state office.
The April 7 forum will feature Democratic candidates for governor: Lee Carter, Justin Fairfax, Jennifer Carroll Foy, Terry McAuliffe and Jennifer McLellan.
The April 14 forum will feature lieutenant governor candidates: Hala Ayala, Paul Goldman, Elizabeth Guzman, Mark Levine, Andria McLellan, Sean Perryman, Sam Rasoul and Xavier Warren.
The April 21 forum will feature the Democratic candidates for attorney general: Mark Herring and Jerrauld Jones.
This virtual event is sponsored by Democratic committees in Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Louisa, Rappahannock and Spotsylvania as well as Lake of the Woods Democratic Club and LBBT+ Democrat of Virginia.
Reserve a spot for viewing the forums at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0odOorTIrE9YGkUEzfRWM_ 7YTRTl0ls5V
Rev. Brown guest preacher Wednesday at White Oak Baptist
The Rev. Ludwell Brown Sr. of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Haywood will be the guest preacher at 7 p.m. this Wednesday, March 31 at White Oak Run Baptist Church in Rapidan.
The Rev. Jacob Phillips is pastor at White Oak Baptist.
Orange supes to attend meeting of Wilderness Crossing development
Local government last week issued courtesy correspondence as public notification that three members of the Orange County Board of Supervisors would be attending a discussion at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, March 31 regarding Wilderness Crossing, a planned development along Route 3 in eastern Orange County.
The discussion will take place at the Airport Conference Room, 11275 Aviation Way in Orange.