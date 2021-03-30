Culpeper community briefs for March 30, 2021

Martin’s grocery parent company names new VP of customer experience

The GIANT Company recently announced Glennis Harris, an experienced retail leader with more than 20 years of experience, has been named senior vice president of customer experience effective March 22. Harris succeeds John Ponnett, who is retiring April 2.

As senior vice president of customer experience, Harris will oversee all stores and the company’s e-commerce fulfillment centers as well as asset protection and safety, delivery operations, and store support. She will report directly to Nicholas Bertram, president of The GIANT Company, which includes Martin’s Grocery.

“Glennis is more than a brilliant operator; she’s also unusually skilled at developing talent and creating an irresistible culture. Her rapid advancement in the fashion industry was no surprise to me, having appreciated her growth mindset while in grocery,” said Bertram. “She will elevate the experience of our millions of customers no matter when, how, or where they engage our brands.”