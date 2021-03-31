Culpeper community briefs for March 31, 2021

This event is intended for Chamber Members interested in joining a Leadshare, expanding their business network and receiving business referrals.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks will be provided at the chamber, 629 Sperryville Pike.

Free virtual tax prep from People Inc.

People Incorporated is offering free income tax preparation to individuals who make $57,000 a year or less now through the end of tax season.

This year, trained volunteers will help community members file their taxes virtually using Zoom appointments. Staff and volunteers will help clients set up their virtual appointments and help with the process of securely submitting documents. People Inc. offers free tax preparation to qualified clients in Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. Contact 276/619-2235 or volunteerservices@peopleinc.net to set up an appointment.

Summer nature camp scholarships

The Clifton Institute, a Warrenton nature-inspired nonprofit, is offering scholarships this summer for environmental camp programs for families with children interested in spending time outdoors and learning about nature on their 900-acre property.