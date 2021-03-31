Culpeper community briefs for March 31, 2021

Deadline today to register for horse riding series
Today, March 31 is the deadline to register to compete in the HITS Summer Series at Commonwealth Park in Culpeper County starting April 21-25.
Along with a variety of divisions and featured classes, the April horse show in Culpeper has always brought weather that is just right for riding. Fill out an entry form for the Commonwealth National April 21-25 at entries.showmanagementsystem.com/login
The Summer Series will feature six weeks of USEF-Rated competition, classes for every level rider, plus USHJA National and Pony Hunter Derbies. Here is the rest of the schedule at Commonwealth Park, located off of U.S. 522 south of town: Showday National (II) July 7-11; Cavalier Classic (III) July 14-18; Winston National (IV) Aug. 18-22; Constitution Classic (V) Aug. 25-29 and the Culpeper Finals (VI), Sept. 29—Oct. 3.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, all show grounds are currently closed to the general public. Contact HITS at 845/246-8833 or info@hitsshows.com with any questions.
Networking social Thursday at Culpeper Chamber
Join members of the Tuesday Leadshare group from 5 to 7 p.m. this Thursday, April 1 on the back porch of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce building for a networking social.
This event is intended for Chamber Members interested in joining a Leadshare, expanding their business network and receiving business referrals.
Hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks will be provided at the chamber, 629 Sperryville Pike.
Free virtual tax prep from People Inc.
People Incorporated is offering free income tax preparation to individuals who make $57,000 a year or less now through the end of tax season.
This year, trained volunteers will help community members file their taxes virtually using Zoom appointments. Staff and volunteers will help clients set up their virtual appointments and help with the process of securely submitting documents. People Inc. offers free tax preparation to qualified clients in Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. Contact 276/619-2235 or volunteerservices@peopleinc.net to set up an appointment.
Summer nature camp scholarships
The Clifton Institute, a Warrenton nature-inspired nonprofit, is offering scholarships this summer for environmental camp programs for families with children interested in spending time outdoors and learning about nature on their 900-acre property.
These scholarships cover the full cost of tuition except for a nonrefundable deposit per child and are currently available the Young Scientists Research Experience and Young Explorer programs. In the first camp, June 21-25 for ages 13-18, students engage in inquiry-based, hands-on learning as they develop their own research questions, collect and analyze data, and present their results, all under the guidance of an experienced mentor.
Naturalists will help children age 7-12 explore the organization’s field station during Young Explorers to learn about the plants and animals that live in the northern Piedmont. Two one-week sessions will be available during the month of July.
“Environmental stewardship is critical for the health of future generations, and that stewardship begins when children and young adults have opportunities to engage with nature,” said Alison Zak, education associate for the Clifton Institute in a news release. “The Clifton Institute is committed to bringing outdoor experiences to all people in hopes of creating a stronger and more diverse generation of conservation advocates.”
Summer camp scholarship applications will be accepted until June 1. The Clifton Institute provides free educational programs monthly for people of all ages, including Piedmont Polliwogs, a pre-K program that includes an outdoor story time and short nature walk; Walk With a Naturalist, a guided nature walk for people ages 12 and older; and Mindful Naturalists, a program series for adults created to inspire mindful observation and nature appreciation; among many others. See cliftoninstitute.org and on Facebook and Instagram for information.