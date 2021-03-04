Culpeper community briefs for March 4, 2021

People Inc. CEO announces retirementPeople Incorporated President and CEO Rob Goldsmith, for the second time, has announced his retirement from the community action agency. He previously planned to retire at the end of 2020, the pandemic delayed it. Goldsmith has led People Inc. for 39 years.

“I was honored to remain at the agency for an additional year to help navigate the challenges posed by the pandemic,” said Goldsmith. “I’m really proud of our staff and that we’ve been able to serve the community in new ways during this difficult time.”

People Inc. this w eek began soliciting applications for a new CEO. The hiring process is expected to be complete in October. Goldsmith will officially step down in December and remain on in an advisory capacity until the end of January 2022, according to a release. He oversees a staff of nearly 300, a $30 million budget, provides leadership to the boards of directors and works with partners, funders and the national Community Action network.

In September, Goldsmith received the Lyndon Baines Johnson Human Services Award from the National Community Action Partnership. He received the Mark Grigsby Award for “selfless leadership” from the Virginia Community Action Partnership in February.