Culpeper community briefs for March 5, 2021

March is Women’s History Month

Gov. Ralph Northam issued a proclamation this week declaring March Women’s History Month, a nationwide observance honoring trailblazing women who moved the state and U.S. forward.

“Virginia has no shortage of pioneering women who have made history by overcoming doubt and discrimination, by daring to step into roles that had never been held by a woman, and by breaking down barriers for those who would follow,” he said in a statement.

2020 was the “year of the woman” in Virginia, Northam added, with Eileen Filler-Corn becoming the first female speaker of the House of Delegates, and L. Louise Lucas becoming the first female and African American President Pro Tempore of the Senate.

Charniele Herring became the first female and first African American legislator to serve as House Majority Leader, and Suzette Denslow became the first woman to serve as Clerk of the House of Delegates and Keeper of the Rolls of the Commonwealth.