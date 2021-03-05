Culpeper community briefs for March 5, 2021

Warrenton HVAC firm wins President’s Award for 7th time
Warrenton-based Appleton Campbell recently received the prestigious President’s Award from Carrier for the seventh year in a row. The award recognizes outstanding dealers in heating, ventilating and air conditioning.
The President’s Award, is given to Carrier Factory Authorized Dealers who achieve excellence in product promotions and deliver superior customer satisfaction. Appleton Campbell, founded in 1976, is one of seven recipients in Virginia to get the honor.
“The 2021 Carrier President’s Award winners serve as exemplary ambassadors in our industry by providing customers with exceptional service each and every day,” said Justin Keppy, with Carrier, in a statement. “These companies are leaders in their communities and successfully demonstrate how HVAC businesses can thrive in any region.”
The President’s Award presents the opportunity for recipients to serve as role models, share best practices and offer peer mentoring to help cultivate excellence across Carrier’s independent dealer network.
“I am thankful and appreciative for our customers, employees and vendors as we celebrate forty-five years in business together,” said Appleton Campbell President Mike Appleton. See appletoncampbell.com for information.
Former Texas hospital CFO joins Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health named Michael “Sean” Thomson its new Chief Financial Officer, the health system announced Thursday.
He joins the Warrenton hospital system from Methodist Southlake Hospital in Southlake, Texas where he also worked as CFO. Thomson has more than 20 years of financial experience, Fauquier Health stated in a release, including with Hospital Corporate of America in Nashville and Medical City of Fort Worth in Texas.
“Sean’s financial background and vast experience working in a variety of healthcare settings will make him a vital part of the Fauquier Health team,” said Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton. “Upon coming to Fauquier County, Sean immediately felt engrained and vested in our community. We know he will accomplish great things here.”
Thomson holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of and has been a Chamber of Commerce financial board member in Fredericksburg, where he lives with his wife, Jill, and three children.
“I’m very excited to join the fabulous team at Fauquier Health,” Thomson said in a statement. “I look forward to using my past experiences to assist in the health system’s continued growth.”
Thomson resides in Fredericksburg with his wife and three children. Outside of work he enjoys time with his family and outdoor activities such as golf, hiking and skiing.
March is Women’s History Month
Gov. Ralph Northam issued a proclamation this week declaring March Women’s History Month, a nationwide observance honoring trailblazing women who moved the state and U.S. forward.
“Virginia has no shortage of pioneering women who have made history by overcoming doubt and discrimination, by daring to step into roles that had never been held by a woman, and by breaking down barriers for those who would follow,” he said in a statement.
2020 was the “year of the woman” in Virginia, Northam added, with Eileen Filler-Corn becoming the first female speaker of the House of Delegates, and L. Louise Lucas becoming the first female and African American President Pro Tempore of the Senate.
Charniele Herring became the first female and first African American legislator to serve as House Majority Leader, and Suzette Denslow became the first woman to serve as Clerk of the House of Delegates and Keeper of the Rolls of the Commonwealth.
Following decades of advocacy and with women at the helm, Virginia became the 38th and final state needed to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, Northam said, of the continued pursuit for true gender equality in the Constitution. Finally, Kamala Harris this year became the first female Vice President of the United States, he said.