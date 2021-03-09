Culpeper community briefs for March 9, 2021

Virtual tour this week of Technical Education Center

Culpeper Media Network presents a virtual tour via Facebook live at 6 p.m. this Wednesday, March 10.

Join co-hosts Jon Krawchuk and Randi Richards-Lutz as they showcase the new school, opening this fall, share information on how students can register for classes and answer questions.

See culpeperschools.org for information.

Walk for Hope 5th Annual 5K is April in Yowell Meadow Park

The Living the Dream Foundation will host its 5th Annual Walk for Hope 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 17 in Culpeper’s Yowell Meadow Park.

The event is in support of those affected by depression, substance abuse or suicide with all proceeds benefitting awareness efforts, youth scholarships and support for survivors.

Walk for Hope is in memory of Ben Long (5/26/90-4/12/15).

To be held rain or shine, the gathering will include a quilt raffle, t-shirts, music, face painting, community coalitions, food and a limited edition mask for the first 150 people registered. Registration is $20 and virtual tickets are available.