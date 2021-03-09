Culpeper community briefs for March 9, 2021

Virtual tour this week of Technical Education Center
Culpeper Media Network presents a virtual tour via Facebook live at 6 p.m. this Wednesday, March 10.
Join co-hosts Jon Krawchuk and Randi Richards-Lutz as they showcase the new school, opening this fall, share information on how students can register for classes and answer questions.
See culpeperschools.org for information.
Walk for Hope 5th Annual 5K is April in Yowell Meadow Park
The Living the Dream Foundation will host its 5th Annual Walk for Hope 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 17 in Culpeper’s Yowell Meadow Park.
The event is in support of those affected by depression, substance abuse or suicide with all proceeds benefitting awareness efforts, youth scholarships and support for survivors.
Walk for Hope is in memory of Ben Long (5/26/90-4/12/15).
To be held rain or shine, the gathering will include a quilt raffle, t-shirts, music, face painting, community coalitions, food and a limited edition mask for the first 150 people registered. Registration is $20 and virtual tickets are available.
Register for the Walk for Hope on EventBrite—search Living the Dream. Mail tax-deductible contributions to Living the Dream Foundation P.O. Box 4 Culpeper, Va. 22701.
People Inc. awarding internet grants for local residents
People Inc. is helping community members who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic access the internet. The agency will set up accounts and pay for six months of internet service for clients who qualify in Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.
Clients can qualify for this service if they have been impacted by the pandemic in some way—through the loss of a job, reduction in hours, the need to school children from home or another impact. Clients must also meet income eligibility, documentation requirements and show a need for internet service.
This service is supported with federal CARES Act funding. Contact 833/962-2039 to apply and verify eligibility.