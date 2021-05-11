Culpeper community briefs for May 11, 2021

New town utility billing system launches next week

The town of Culpeper will be installing a new utility billing system the week of May 17.

In order to complete this project, the Town Treasurer’s Office will be offering limited utility account billing and payment services, starting Friday, May 14 through Friday, May 21.

The town expects to resume normal operations starting Monday, May 24. The customer lobby at town hall will remain open all days during this time 8 a.m. to 5 pm Monday-Friday.

During this period of limited services, utility customers may experience delays in receiving responses to inquiries or with processing of payments. Have questions? Contact 540/829-8220 or payonline@culpeperva.gov.

Food Closet Need of the Week—personal care items

This week, the community ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is in need of personal care items: shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, body soap/wash and shaving items.

