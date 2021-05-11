Culpeper community briefs for May 11, 2021

New town utility billing system launches next week
The town of Culpeper will be installing a new utility billing system the week of May 17.
In order to complete this project, the Town Treasurer’s Office will be offering limited utility account billing and payment services, starting Friday, May 14 through Friday, May 21.
The town expects to resume normal operations starting Monday, May 24. The customer lobby at town hall will remain open all days during this time 8 a.m. to 5 pm Monday-Friday.
During this period of limited services, utility customers may experience delays in receiving responses to inquiries or with processing of payments. Have questions? Contact 540/829-8220 or payonline@culpeperva.gov.
Food Closet Need of the Week—personal care items
This week, the community ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is in need of personal care items: shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, body soap/wash and shaving items.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve the community during social distancing. See Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook for details for more ways to help: “We can’t do it alone.” Contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com and at ststephensculpeper.net.
Washington Heritage Museums in F’burg extend tour days
The Rising Sun Tavern and the Mary Washington House in Fredericksburg will be extending their tour days to accommodate a growing demand while allowing for continued distancing.
The new hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays.
For now, the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop will remain closed on Thursdays, but all other days are as listed above.
Long Term Care Ombudsman advocates for local residents
The Long-Term Care Ombudsman program advocates for residents of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, board and care homes, and similar adult care homes.
In the five-county region (Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange & Rappahannock), the LTCO works through Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, which serves as the Area Agency on Aging.
Contact the region’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman at 540/825-3100, ext. 3416 to report a problem or discuss a concern.