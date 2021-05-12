Culpeper community briefs for May 12, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics this week in CulpeperRappahannock Rapidan Health District has Moderna COVID-19 vaccine available for walk-in appointments for those 18 and older this Thursday, May 13 and Friday, May 14 at Germanna Community College, 18121 Technology Dr. in Culpeper.
Thursday’s clinic will include expanded evening hours, said RRHD Acting Health Director D. Colin Greene.
“We hope this added flexibility allows more of our residents the chance to get vaccinated,” he said in a statement.
Simply drive in and let the volunteer know that you are there to get a COVID-19 shot. Thursday’s clinic will be held noon to 7:30 p.m. and on Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Empowering Culpeper food distributionEmpowering Culpeper will host its monthly food distribution 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.
COVID-19 guidelines remain in place for the distribution. As community members enter the church parking lot, they will be given a number and asked to remain in their cars until it is their turn to enter the building for food pick-up.
One person per household may enter the church at a time unless a caretaker is needed to assist them. Masks should be worn and are available, if needed.
Empowering Culpeper is an all-volunteer food distribution program of People Inc., a Virginia-based community action agency.
For information, contact empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
Drive-thru fried chicken dinner, Brandy Station VFDThe Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. Auxiliary will serve up a drive-thru, takeout friend chicken dinner from noon to 2 p.m. this Sunday, May 16 at the stationhouse in Culpeper County.
Meals are $12 each and include chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans and a roll.
Culpeper Eagles hosting grand opening at new HQThe Fraternal Order of Eagles’ newest aerie #4451 is holding a daylong grand opening celebration starting at noon this Saturday, May 15 at 16000 Brandy Rd. in Culpeper.
The event is free. There will be free food, as well as non-alcoholic and adult beverages available for purchase.
There will be children’s activities including face-painting and firetrucks; a dunking booth, with Eagles officers, community leaders and law enforcement representatives participating; cornhole; and live entertainment.
COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect.
Volunteers needed for boxing program, PWCPowell Wellness Center is seeking volunteers for its Rock Steady Boxing program serving individuals with Parkinson’s disease.
Volunteers play a critical role in the success of participants by serving as a “corner person” to help support drills as well as monitoring a participant’s need for hydration or a quick break during the workout.
This opportunity requires afternoon availability of 1.5 to 3 hours once or twice weekly at PWC, 1005 Golf Drive in Culpeper.
Want to help Rock Steady Boxing participants fight back against Parkinson’s disease? Contact PWC medical programs manager Whitney Propps at wpropps@culpeperwellness.org or 540/445-5388.