Culpeper community briefs for May 12, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics this week in CulpeperRappahannock Rapidan Health District has Moderna COVID-19 vaccine available for walk-in appointments for those 18 and older this Thursday, May 13 and Friday, May 14 at Germanna Community College, 18121 Technology Dr. in Culpeper.

Thursday’s clinic will include expanded evening hours, said RRHD Acting Health Director D. Colin Greene.

“We hope this added flexibility allows more of our residents the chance to get vaccinated,” he said in a statement.

Simply drive in and let the volunteer know that you are there to get a COVID-19 shot. Thursday’s clinic will be held noon to 7:30 p.m. and on Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Empowering Culpeper food distributionEmpowering Culpeper will host its monthly food distribution 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.

COVID-19 guidelines remain in place for the distribution. As community members enter the church parking lot, they will be given a number and asked to remain in their cars until it is their turn to enter the building for food pick-up.