Culpeper community briefs for May 13, 2021

Jeep Show at Old Trade will benefit SAFEOld Trade Brewery in Brandy Station is hosting a ‘Go Topless Jeep Day’ 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, May 15.
This is a worldwide tradition for the Jeep community to celebrate spring by taking their Jeep tops off. The show will highlight all models and generations of the Jeep Wrangler.
There will also be raffles, 50/50, vendors, food and drinks on site at this family-friendly event. There is a playground on site for kids with their adult and dogs are also welcome to play in venue’s dog park.
Awards will be given for Dirtiest Jeep, Cleanest Jeep, Longest Distance Traveled, Charity’s Choice, Best Girl Jeep, and Best in Show. There will also be a Top 15. All proceeds will benefit Culpeper-based Services to Abused Families, which serves the five counties. SAFE will be on site for anyone needing assistance.
Montpelier Hunt Races to feature Locally Made Market The Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism is pleased to host the first Locally Made Market at Montpelier Hunt Races.
To support and encourage local entrepreneurship, three home-based businesses will have the opportunity to compete for a free, shared vendor tent to market and sell their product at the 2021 Montpelier Hunt Races on the estate of James Madison in Orange County.
“Everyone knows that shopping at the unique Vendor Village is a fun part of race day for the thousands of visitors who attend the Montpelier Hunt Races each year,” said Economic Development Director Rose Deal in a statement. “We are hoping that this opportunity allows entrepreneurs to connect with those visitors and convert them to consumers that they otherwise would not necessarily get in front of, as a home-based business.”
To apply, businesses should submit a brief presentation (in Word or PowerPoint format) telling about their business along with a fully completed application no later than Friday, July 30. Need assistance preparing the presentation? Contact the Economic Development Office at 540/672-1238.
Completed packets should be submitted via to rdeal@orangecountyva.gov or P.O. Box 111, Orange, VA 22960. Program guidelines and the application are at thinkorangeva.com/support.
2021 Culpeper Harvest Day Farm Tour sites announcedParticipating farms were announced last month for the 2021 Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour happening later this autumn.
On the driving tour will be: Andora Farm, Bees & Trees Farm, Belmont Farm Distillery, Ironwood Farm, Kildee Farms—The Barn, Liberty Hall Plantation, Mountain Run Winery, Moving Meadows Farm, Old Trade Brewery, Seek Lavender, The Farm at Cedar Mountain, Virginia Bison at Cibola Farms and the George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center
Organizers with Culpeper County Economic Development are also excited to welcome back the Piedmont Railroaders at the Welcome Center. See culpeperfarmtour.com and stay tuned for farm highlights.