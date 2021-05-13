Culpeper community briefs for May 13, 2021

Jeep Show at Old Trade will benefit SAFEOld Trade Brewery in Brandy Station is hosting a ‘Go Topless Jeep Day’ 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, May 15.

This is a worldwide tradition for the Jeep community to celebrate spring by taking their Jeep tops off. The show will highlight all models and generations of the Jeep Wrangler.

There will also be raffles, 50/50, vendors, food and drinks on site at this family-friendly event. There is a playground on site for kids with their adult and dogs are also welcome to play in venue’s dog park.

Awards will be given for Dirtiest Jeep, Cleanest Jeep, Longest Distance Traveled, Charity’s Choice, Best Girl Jeep, and Best in Show. There will also be a Top 15. All proceeds will benefit Culpeper-based Services to Abused Families, which serves the five counties. SAFE will be on site for anyone needing assistance.

Montpelier Hunt Races to feature Locally Made Market The Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism is pleased to host the first Locally Made Market at Montpelier Hunt Races.

