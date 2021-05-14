Culpeper community briefs for May 14, 2021

Buy fresh and local at Downtown Farmers Market The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market is now open for the season 7:30 a.m. until noon Saturdays in the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.
The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market opened earlier this month with 25 vendors.
Stroll through the market for locally grown fruit, vegetables, herbs, and vibrant flowers. Taste the very best farm fresh eggs, delicious baked goods, locally raised beef, pork, lamb, and much more. Helpful tips for customers include: review map and corresponding vendor list, masks are encouraged, please maintain physical distancing.
Lions Club to hold flea market at Oak Shade UMCThe Culpeper ‘92Lions Club is sponsoring a yard sale/flea market 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15 and every third Saturday at Oak Shade Methodist Church, 9006 Rixeyville Rd.
The spaces will rent for $20 each; vendors provide their own table. Vendor set up begins at 7:00 a. m. Call 540/361-4292 for advance registration or register on-site on a first-come, first-serve basis. All proceeds will be used for local community service projects.
Topless Jeep Show at Old Trade Brewery will benefit SAFEOld Trade Brewery in Brandy Station is hosting a ‘Go Topless Jeep Day’ 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, May 15.
This is a worldwide tradition for the Jeep community to celebrate spring by taking their Jeep tops off. The show will highlight all models and generations of the Jeep Wrangler.
There will also be raffles, 50/50, vendors, food and drinks on site at this family-friendly event. There is a playground on site for kids with their adult and dogs are also welcome to play in venue’s dog park.
Awards will be given for Dirtiest Jeep, Cleanest Jeep, Longest Distance Traveled, Charity’s Choice, Best Girl Jeep, and Best in Show. There will also be a Top 15. All proceeds will benefit Culpeper-based Services to Abused Families, which serves the five counties. SAFE will be on site for anyone needing assistance.
Montpelier Hunt Races to feature new marketThe Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism is pleased to host the first Locally Made Market at Montpelier Hunt Races.
To support and encourage local entrepreneurship, three home-based businesses will have the opportunity to compete for a free, shared vendor tent to market and sell their product at the 2021 Montpelier Hunt Races on the estate of James Madison in Orange County.
“Everyone knows that shopping at the unique Vendor Village is a fun part of race day for the thousands of visitors who attend the Montpelier Hunt Races each year,” said Economic Development Director Rose Deal in a statement. “We are hoping that this opportunity allows entrepreneurs to connect with those visitors and convert them to consumers that they otherwise would not necessarily get in front of, as a home-based business.”
To apply, businesses should submit a brief presentation (in Word or PowerPoint format) telling about their business along with a fully completed application no later than Friday, July 30. Need assistance preparing the presentation? Contact the Economic Development Office at 540/672-1238.
Completed packets should be submitted via to rdeal@orangecountyva.gov or P.O. Box 111, Orange, VA 22960. Program guidelines and the application are at thinkorangeva.com/support.
5 Over 50 online celebration May 20 May is Older Americans Month across America.
Locally, Aging Together celebrates “5 Over 50” to honor one older adult from each of the region’s five counties. This year’s celebration, for the second year, will again be virtual, broadcast at 6:30 p.m. May 20 on Facebook Live and YouTube, as well Culpeper Media Network website livestream, Comcast channel 10 and Fios 21.
This year’s honorees are: Frank Bossio (Culpeper), Liz Danielsen (Fauquier), Delanko “Dink” Reis (Madison), Donalda Lovelace (Orange) and Mimi Forbes (Rappahannock).
“In tough times, communities find strength in people—and people find strength in their communities,” according to a release from Aging Together. “In the past year, we’ve seen this time and again in our region as friends, neighbors, businesses and nonprofit organizations have found new ways to support each other during the ongoing pandemic.