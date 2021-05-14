Culpeper community briefs for May 14, 2021

This is a worldwide tradition for the Jeep community to celebrate spring by taking their Jeep tops off. The show will highlight all models and generations of the Jeep Wrangler.

There will also be raffles, 50/50, vendors, food and drinks on site at this family-friendly event. There is a playground on site for kids with their adult and dogs are also welcome to play in venue’s dog park.

Awards will be given for Dirtiest Jeep, Cleanest Jeep, Longest Distance Traveled, Charity’s Choice, Best Girl Jeep, and Best in Show. There will also be a Top 15. All proceeds will benefit Culpeper-based Services to Abused Families, which serves the five counties. SAFE will be on site for anyone needing assistance.

Montpelier Hunt Races to feature new marketThe Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism is pleased to host the first Locally Made Market at Montpelier Hunt Races.

To support and encourage local entrepreneurship, three home-based businesses will have the opportunity to compete for a free, shared vendor tent to market and sell their product at the 2021 Montpelier Hunt Races on the estate of James Madison in Orange County.