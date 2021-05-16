Culpeper community briefs for May 16, 2021

On the driving tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19, 2021, will be Andora Farm, Bees & Trees Farm, Belmont Farm Distillery, Ironwood Farm, Kildee Farms—The Barn, Liberty Hall Plantation, Mountain Run Winery, Moving Meadows Farm, Old Trade Brewery, Seek Lavender, The Farm at Cedar Mountain, Virginia Bison at Cibola Farms, and the George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center.

Organizers with Culpeper County Economic Development are excited to welcome back the Piedmont Railroaders at the Welcome Center at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises.

See culpeperfarmtour.com and stay tuned for farm highlights.

Spanberger cheers Jewel Bronaugh on USDA post U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, chairwoman of the House Agriculture Committee’s Conservation and Forestry Subcommittee, celebrated the U.S. Senate’s confirmation late last week of Dr. Jewel H. Bronaugh as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s deputy secretary.

Bronaugh, a native of Petersburg, previously served as commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

