Culpeper community briefs for May 16, 2021

Madison GOP Women to meetMadison County Republican Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Road in Madison.
The meeting will feature a delicious ham dinner with great sides and desserts by members for $10. The group will collect donations of canned foods to be distributed by MESA to local families in need.
Details? Call 540-923-4300 or 923-4109.
Ruritan Club eyes Clevenger’s VillageThe Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold its monthly dinner, special program and meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road in Jeffersonton.
All are invited to attend this free program. Culpeper County Zoning Administrator Neil Drumheller, the speaker, will give an update on the Clevenger’s Village development. A short Ruritan business meeting will follow.
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. Members also get to know others in our community while helping out. New members of any age are always welcome. For information, contact 540/937-5119 or see JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.
Culpeper Farm Tour sites announced Participating farms have been announced for the 24th annual Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour this autumn.
On the driving tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19, 2021, will be Andora Farm, Bees & Trees Farm, Belmont Farm Distillery, Ironwood Farm, Kildee Farms—The Barn, Liberty Hall Plantation, Mountain Run Winery, Moving Meadows Farm, Old Trade Brewery, Seek Lavender, The Farm at Cedar Mountain, Virginia Bison at Cibola Farms, and the George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center.
Organizers with Culpeper County Economic Development are excited to welcome back the Piedmont Railroaders at the Welcome Center at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises.
See culpeperfarmtour.com and stay tuned for farm highlights.
Spanberger cheers Jewel Bronaugh on USDA post U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, chairwoman of the House Agriculture Committee’s Conservation and Forestry Subcommittee, celebrated the U.S. Senate’s confirmation late last week of Dr. Jewel H. Bronaugh as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s deputy secretary.
Bronaugh, a native of Petersburg, previously served as commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
“Congratulations to Dr. Bronaugh on her confirmation as Deputy Secretary of Agriculture. I’m so thrilled to have one of Virginia’s own serving in this critical role,” Spanberger said in a statement Friday. “As the first Black woman and woman of color to serve as deputy secretary—and just the fourth woman to hold this title, Dr. Bronaugh’s confirmation is a historic moment for both Virginia and our nation.
“Dr. Bronaugh has a proven record as a champion for America’s rural communities and America’s farmers,” the 7th District Democrat added, “and I look forward to working together as we bring Central Virginia’s farmers, ranchers, and agricultural producers to the decision-making table at USDA.”
‘Secure Towns’ meeting to focus on cyberattacksThe local Central Virginia Small Business Development Center, located in the Culpeper Economic Development Center, will host a one-hour Zoom meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, “Secure Towns,” about cyber and data breach attacks.
Small businesses face these kinds of attacks by nation-states, as well as organized and disorganized criminals, who are stealing intellectual capital, personal and business information, creating havoc in business environments, such as the recent hack on a major gasoline pipeline, according to an agency news release.
“Secure Towns” starts from the ground up to help business owners identify critical information, understand their responsibility to care for it, and provide a common direction with others in the community. North Star CMM represents the direction needed that utilizes standards provided by the Department of Defense for this purpose.
This free training will be provided for businesses offering basic tip to protect the information of businesses, employees, and clients.
Charlie Tupitza, the Lead Cybersecurity and Data Protection Consultant for America’s SBDC’s national program, is a town resident. He will lead the class with Tom Stamulis, a cybersecurity expert with the Virginia SBDC.
“Small Businesses are the fabric of every town. The entire community benefits when we help them protect critical information,” Tupitza said in a statement. “Secure Towns is a practical application of a shared Cybersecurity Maturity Model developed by the Department of Defense to help protect this information.”
For information, contact dreardon@cvsbdc.org and register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/reg.aspx?mode=event&event= 20410050.
Brandy Station Foundation sets annual meetingThe Brandy Station Foundation’ annual meeting and picnic will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Graffiti House, 19484 Brandy Road in Brandy Station.
Daniel Beattie will present a talk, “Judson Kilpatrick: the Most Disreputable Participant in the Civil War.” Beattie is the author of, “Brandy Station 1863: First Step Towards Gettysburg.”
It says much about Gen. Kilpatrick that his Federal cavalrymen nicknamed him “Kill Cavalry,” the foundation said. Kilpatrick’s behavior was consistent to the end of both the Civil War and his life, the nonprofit group said.
The public invited to attend the meeting. Admission is $30/person. Proceeds benefit the foundation. For reservations, email peggy.mocarski@vabb.com.