Culpeper community briefs for May 18, 2021

Reeves new co-chair of military and veterans task force

State Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, has been appointed co-chairman of the National Conference of State Legislators Task Force on Military and Veterans Affairs, according to a release on Monday from his office.

A long serving member of the task force, the local senator has provided critical insight into military and veterans policy, shaping state legislation across the U.S., the release stated. The task force was created to examine issues affecting military-community relations and the health and well-being of service members, veterans and their families.

“We applaud the continuing leadership of Rep. Tina Orwall (D-WA) and we welcome as our new co-chair, replacing Rep. Dean Dohrman, long-time task force member Sen. Bryce Reeves,” said Jim Reed, NCSL Task Force on Military and Veterans Affairs Group Director, in a statement. “We are grateful for the commitment of these dedicated legislators in leading the group forward.”

Reeves looks forward to addressing important issues as it relates to the military and veterans in his new role, the release stated. He will bring firsthand knowledge to the national discussion and looks forward to addressing Virginia issues with information learned through the taskforce and its members.