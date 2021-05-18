Culpeper community briefs for May 18, 2021

Test this week of emergency warning system at North Anna nuclear plant
State officials led by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, local officials, and Dominion Energy will conduct a quarterly test of the early warning siren system around the North Anna Power Station around 11:10 a.m. this Wednesday, May 19 and the Emergency Alert System.
For the early warning siren system, a steady three-minute tone will be sounded by 68 sirens in Caroline, Hanover, Louisa, Orange, and Spotsylvania counties. The sirens are located within a 10-mile radius of the power station.
The Emergency Alert System test is made available through participating radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers, and is scheduled to last approximately one minute. If there were an actual emergency at the power station, residents would hear four separate three-minute activations of the early warning siren system, each separated by a one-minute silent interval.
During an emergency when sirens sound, residents should listen to local and state officials and local media outlets that broadcast emergency information for updates and instructions. Emergency guides are mailed to surrounding households and additional information about the siren system, emergency notifications, and safety planning can be found on Dominion Energy’s website.
Reeves new co-chair of military and veterans task force
State Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, has been appointed co-chairman of the National Conference of State Legislators Task Force on Military and Veterans Affairs, according to a release on Monday from his office.
A long serving member of the task force, the local senator has provided critical insight into military and veterans policy, shaping state legislation across the U.S., the release stated. The task force was created to examine issues affecting military-community relations and the health and well-being of service members, veterans and their families.
“We applaud the continuing leadership of Rep. Tina Orwall (D-WA) and we welcome as our new co-chair, replacing Rep. Dean Dohrman, long-time task force member Sen. Bryce Reeves,” said Jim Reed, NCSL Task Force on Military and Veterans Affairs Group Director, in a statement. “We are grateful for the commitment of these dedicated legislators in leading the group forward.”
Reeves looks forward to addressing important issues as it relates to the military and veterans in his new role, the release stated. He will bring firsthand knowledge to the national discussion and looks forward to addressing Virginia issues with information learned through the taskforce and its members.