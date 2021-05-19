Culpeper community briefs for May 19, 2021

Disaster relief nonprofit hosts grand opening Saturday at Culpeper airparkChrist in Action will host a grand opening celebration for the public with the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, May 22 at its facility in the industrial park at Culpeper Regional Airport, 21465 Business Court in Elkwood.
Dr. Denny Nissley and wife, Sandy, run the nonprofit organization founded in 1982.CIA purchased the property in Culpeper Industrial Park March of 2018. Now, after completing extensive renovations the group is welcoming the community to celebrate. A ribbon cutting will be held at noon with the chamber.
The ministry focuses on aiding residents effected by natural disasters across the U.S. & in the Philippines. Visitors are welcome to come see the offices, warehouse, heavy equipment and a mock response site to see how the base of operations (Camp Hope) looks when the nonprofit is deployed in a disaster zone. There will be a free BBQ for lunch with all the fixings for the first 300 guests.
“We are excited to share with you all that God has done to bring us this far and are thankful for the churches and businesses who have donated and volunteers who have worked so diligently to complete this phase of the vision,” according to Christ In Action.
Culpeper online auction to boost CRI’s Hometown Heroes bannersCulpeper’s Main Street Program is hosting an online auction starting today, May 19 through May 23 at culpeperrenaissanceinc.betterworld.org
Proceeds will benefit the Culpeper Hometown Heroes Banner Program sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. A celebration of local members of the armed forces, the program will honor veterans, living and deceased, honorably discharged and active duty members with banners. The signs will be be displayed on light poles within the Culpeper downtown district for Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day starting this year. Each banner will feature the individual’s photo, name, and branch of service and/or credentials.
Organizers hope the online auction will help with fundraising, which has been a challenge for CRI due to public gathering mandates in 2020 and most of 2021.
As a way of raising funds to cover the expense of current community projects, downtown businesses and community partners have generously donated auction items featuring meals at favorite restaurants, wineries and one-of-a-kind retail offerings.
Free poultry workshop May 22 at Lakota RanchThe Minority & Veterans Farmers of the Piedmont have partnered with American Farmland Trust to host a free poultry processing workshop from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, May 22 at Lakota Ranch, 9272 Big Horn Rd. in Remington.
The hands-on workshop will cover how to convert live poultry into raw poultry products (chicken, turkey and ducks) fit for human consumption with a goal of minimizing cost for local farmers as well as health risks. As part of this event, poultry processing equipment available for area farmers to use on their own farms will be showcased.
Register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScYnkKmiADbycqeDsdZADyf0NMg-8dDCuLa60w9ck9ZCm8K-A/viewform?gxids=7628&fbclid=IwAR33CuCc7Z-XYI-AVFGq6Uz-ng4A5ODsUGLFcoBaRLy9C5S5Lz3lBgAP3R4
FCC will help pay eligible families pay for home internetEligible Central Virginians can enroll in the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Broadband Benefit program, according to a news release from the office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.
The program provides families with a discount of $50 off the monthly cost of home internet service. In some cases, it also provides an additional subsidy for a computer for qualifying households. Last week, the FCC launched open enrollment in the program.
Eligible households can enroll by contacting their internet service provider, at GetEmergencyBroadband.org or by calling 833-511-0311 for a mail-in application.
“For so many families in Central Virginia, the COVID-19 pandemic reiterated the importance of reliable high-speed internet. The Emergency Broadband Benefit program—signed into law at the end of last year—helps these families afford the internet access they need to keep up with their neighbors, complete their homework, and stay connected to their workplaces,” said Spanberger in a statement. “With the FCC announcing the launch of the EBB open enrollment period, this moment is an opportunity for additional Seventh District residents to apply for—and hopefully receive—this much-needed discount.”
WWII Warbird Showcase to Visit Warrenton Airport this weekendThe Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force based in Culpeper is bringing its WWII Warbird Showcase to Warrenton-Fauquier Airport this Saturday and Sunday, May 22 and 23. Residents in northern Virginia will have the opportunity to buy a Warbird Ride in one of three vintage aircraft as well as get up close to static displays. A BBQ lunch will be available for a nominal charge from the Warrenton Airport Boosters.
“Warbird rides are an opportunity for the public to sit in the same seats as did the crew of our aircraft in WWII. And feel the same power of the engines at take-off just as they did. And smell the same smells they did,” said Pete Ballard, Warbird Rides Coordinator for the Capital Wing, in a release. “Providing these warbird rides is a part of the CAF mission to honor the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and piloted the vintage WWII aircraft we keep flying.”
The Warrenton-Fauquier Airport is located on Iris Trail off Rt 610 in Midland, VA. Parking is free and entry to the Warbird Showcase is free. The event will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Purchase flight adventures in advance at https://www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/ for the three WWII warbirds: Stinson L-5 Sentinel forward air controller, Boeing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit bi-plane, and the TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII. Flights not sold in advance will be available for purchase on-site the day of the event.
In addition to seeing vintage airplanes in flight all day long, there will be numerous static displays including a Bell UH-1 Huey helicopter that flew in Vietnam provided by the Vietnam War and Foreign Conflicts Foundation, a 1946 Fairchild F24/UC-61 Forwarder airplane, and various US Army reenactors representing WWII and Vietnam. Also on display will be a very unique Cessna 162 Skycatcher with a “shark nose” provided by Aviation Adventures flight school.
For those who want to experience what it might have been like to fly a WWII assignment in the TBM Avenger, the Capital Wing offers a comprehensive “Torpedo Mission” experience which includes a mission profile, aeronautical map of the flight area, a flight suit for the duration of the flight, and an extensive pre-flight briefing by the pilot before taking off in the TBM Avenger. This is probably as close to piloting the torpedo bomber as one can get.
The Capital Wing and the Commemorative Air Force are non-profit organizations and ticket purchases may be tax deductible. For information, contact CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com