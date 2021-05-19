Culpeper community briefs for May 19, 2021

WWII Warbird Showcase to Visit Warrenton Airport this weekendThe Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force based in Culpeper is bringing its WWII Warbird Showcase to Warrenton-Fauquier Airport this Saturday and Sunday, May 22 and 23. Residents in northern Virginia will have the opportunity to buy a Warbird Ride in one of three vintage aircraft as well as get up close to static displays. A BBQ lunch will be available for a nominal charge from the Warrenton Airport Boosters.

“Warbird rides are an opportunity for the public to sit in the same seats as did the crew of our aircraft in WWII. And feel the same power of the engines at take-off just as they did. And smell the same smells they did,” said Pete Ballard, Warbird Rides Coordinator for the Capital Wing, in a release. “Providing these warbird rides is a part of the CAF mission to honor the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and piloted the vintage WWII aircraft we keep flying.”