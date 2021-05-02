Culpeper community briefs for May 2, 2021

Fauquier Health RN gets DAISY Team Award

Fauquier Health registered nurse Meghan Bonner was recently honored with a DAISY Team Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

A strong nomination for came in for the local nurse, the first to receive a team award in 2021. It recalled a former patient of hers who struggled with dementia and difficulty hearing.

The person experienced an episode of confusion and frustration, becoming increasingly scared, according to a Fauquier Health news release. Bonner knew she had to act quickly to help calm them so she comforted the patient, put on an old classic movie, and took a seat.

As fellow staff members walked by, they witnessed the compassionate nuse next to the patient watching the moving, holding their hand. The patient’s whole demeanor changed to a much calmer and happier state, the release stated.

DAISY Team Awards are part of the nonprofit DAISY Foundation, based in Glen Ellen, Calif. The family of man who died of an auto-immune disease and received quality care from nurses created the Foundation to thank the caring medical professionals. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.