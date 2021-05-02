Culpeper community briefs for May 2, 2021

Fauquier Health RN gets DAISY Team Award
Fauquier Health registered nurse Meghan Bonner was recently honored with a DAISY Team Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
A strong nomination for came in for the local nurse, the first to receive a team award in 2021. It recalled a former patient of hers who struggled with dementia and difficulty hearing.
The person experienced an episode of confusion and frustration, becoming increasingly scared, according to a Fauquier Health news release. Bonner knew she had to act quickly to help calm them so she comforted the patient, put on an old classic movie, and took a seat.
As fellow staff members walked by, they witnessed the compassionate nuse next to the patient watching the moving, holding their hand. The patient’s whole demeanor changed to a much calmer and happier state, the release stated.
DAISY Team Awards are part of the nonprofit DAISY Foundation, based in Glen Ellen, Calif. The family of man who died of an auto-immune disease and received quality care from nurses created the Foundation to thank the caring medical professionals. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
The DAISY Team Award is for nurse-led teams of two or more who come together to solve a specific situation by going above and beyond. Nursing teams may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. A committee of nurses at Fauquier Health select winners
“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in the DAISY Award program,” said Fauquier Health Chief Nursing Officer Christine Hart Kress. “Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued.”
To honor these special nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner has been hung in the main lobby entrance for all to see as they enter the hospital facility. Each DAISY Nurse will have the opportunity to sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication. See http://DAISYfoundation.org.
Culpeper hospital receives ‘A’ grade from Leapfrog
Novant Health UVA Health System, an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient services and medical centers that includes Culpeper Medical Center, has once again been awarded three ‘A’ grades from The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grade, according to a release.
This national distinction, also earned in fall of 2020, recognizes hospitals’ efforts to protect patients from harm and provide safer healthcare. The Leapfrog Group offers the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients, the release stated.
For spring 2021, other Novant Health UVA Health System locations winning the top rating were at Prince William and Haymarket medical center. The local Health System was in the top third of hospitals nationwide—and among only 33 hospitals in the state of Virginia—to receive ‘A’ safety grades, according to the releases.
“We’re honored to receive system-wide recognition from The Leapfrog Group for consecutive grading periods,” said Health System CEO Al Pilong. “This recognition proves the continued resiliency of our team members, physicians and advanced practice providers and their dedication to patient safety throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Leapfrog Group CEO Leah Binder said in a statement an ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that of which the community should be proud.
“The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Novant Health UVA Health System shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes,” she said.
Budget, tax rate, Maroon Solar CUP on Tuesday agendas
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly business meeting at 10 a.m. this Tuesday, May 4 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. On the agenda for the morning meeting is adoption of the FY22 tax rate and budget.
The Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for its night session, including a public hearing, in the auditorium at Eastern View High School. On the agenda is a request from Maroon Solar for approval of a conditional use permit to operate a utility-scale solar facility. See agendas and materials at Culpeper County BoardDocs.
Town budget public hearing on Tuesday
A public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 22 budget for the town of Culpeper will be held at 7 p.m. this Tuesday, May 4 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.
There will also be a review of the budget followed by a closed session of town council to discuss acquisition of property for public purposes within the town limits.