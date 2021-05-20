 Skip to main content
Culpeper community briefs for May 20, 2021
Culpeper community briefs for May 20, 2021

Irises on Main St Culpeper

Irises bloom in early May on Main Street in Culpeper. After an unusually cool spring, temperatures are trending upward and are expected to reach nearly or above 90 degrees each day between now and Sunday.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

‘Four Weddings & An Elvis’ final shows Lake of the Woods Players presents its final performances of, “Four Weddings and An Elvis,” outdoors on stage at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, May 22 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 23 in the Locust Grove community.

A comedy set in a Las Vegas Wedding Chapel, the play stars Sandy, the four times married, thrice divorced wedding chapel owner who has certainly seen more than her share of matrimonial mishaps.

Witness four of her most memorable weddings, culminating in Sandy’s own fifth and final wedding with the love of her life.

The play will be held on the lawn next to the Pavilion at the Community Center. There will be no assigned seating, attendees bring their own chairs and a picnic lunch. Beer wine and soda will be for sale. Reserve tickets at https://www.lowplayers.org/order-tickets

Horse competition in Culpeper adds an extra weekHITS is excited to announce the addition of a seventh week of competition at HITS Commonwealth Park in Culpeper County for the 2021 season.

  • The Culpeper horse celebration is scheduled to take place October 27-31 and will feature USEF National-Rated Hunter and 4Jumper competition in the ‘Heart of Virginia’s Horse Country,’ according to a HITS release.

There will be classes for every level of rider, along with featured Hunter, Jumper and Equitation Classics and $20,000 Open Jumper Prix. This week will also count towards the HITS Culpeper Grand Circuit Champion Awards, giving riders another chance to earn points in their respective divisions.

