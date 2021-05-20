Culpeper community briefs for May 20, 2021

‘Four Weddings & An Elvis’ final shows Lake of the Woods Players presents its final performances of, “Four Weddings and An Elvis,” outdoors on stage at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, May 22 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 23 in the Locust Grove community.

A comedy set in a Las Vegas Wedding Chapel, the play stars Sandy, the four times married, thrice divorced wedding chapel owner who has certainly seen more than her share of matrimonial mishaps.

Witness four of her most memorable weddings, culminating in Sandy’s own fifth and final wedding with the love of her life.

The play will be held on the lawn next to the Pavilion at the Community Center. There will be no assigned seating, attendees bring their own chairs and a picnic lunch. Beer wine and soda will be for sale. Reserve tickets at https://www.lowplayers.org/order-tickets

Horse competition in Culpeper adds an extra weekHITS is excited to announce the addition of a seventh week of competition at HITS Commonwealth Park in Culpeper County for the 2021 season.