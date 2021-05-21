 Skip to main content
Culpeper community briefs for May 21, 2021
Culpeper community briefs for May 21, 2021

Key Lime Pie It's About Thyme Culpeper

Key Lime Pie with a fresh strawberry and mint sprig is served after a recent meal enjoyed at It’s About Thyme, at 128 E. Davis Street in Culpeper.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Culpeper County Public Schools upcoming division eventsThe Culpeper County School Board will hold a work session at 6 p.m. on May 24 in the Culpeper County High School Studio.

There will be no school for students and staff on May 31, Memorial Day. June 3 is the last day of school for students. June 4 is a teacher/staff work day.

Drive-thru fried chicken dinner at Richardsville VFDThe auxiliary of Richardsville Volunteer Fire & Rescue will host a drive-thru Boxed Fried Chicken Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 at the station.

Each box will contain three pieces of chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit, and cookies for $10, delivered to your car. Call 540/399-1122 for more information.

Orange Treasurer’s Office processing passport applicationsThe Orange County Treasurer’s office is now accepting appointments for passport application processing on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.

U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for a passport 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Orange County Treasurer’s Office, at 112 W. Main St. in Orange. The service is provided by appointment only.

For information or to make an appointment, contact 540/672-2656.

Application forms, information on required documentation, fees, and other passport and international travel information is at https://travel.state.gov/.

Jenkins Avenue fire hydrants replacedA temporary disruption in water service will occur on Tuesday, May 25, to replace an existing fire hydrant on Jenkins Avenue, according to a release from the Town of Culpeper Public Works Department. Weather permitting, the project will begin at about 8 a.m. that day.

Some temporary discoloration of water should be expected as water service is restored. Should water discoloration persist, please contact the Public Works Department at (540) 825-0285.

