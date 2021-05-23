Culpeper community briefs for May 23, 2021

REC Supports Madison Day VolunteersTwo Culpeper employees of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative—Field Operations Foreman Ben Berry and Member Services Representative Jeff Cropp—joined nearly 200 volunteers to help people in Madison County in need of help with home repairs and yard work, the cooperative announced Friday.
As part of the county’s Madison Day on May 1, volunteers spent the day working on 15 separate project, REC said in its release.
Berry and Cropp assisted with delivering breakfast and lunch, prepared at the Madison firehouse, to the volunteers and residents at each job site.
REC provides electric service to over 170,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties. For more information about REC, please visit www.myrec.coop.
Hiring event at Head StartCulpeper Head Start is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Galbreath-Marshall Building at 1401 Old Fredericksburg Road in Culpeper.
On-site interviews will be held that day and Early Head Start will offer free child care training.
For more information contact Rachel Palmer at 540-829-2124 or email rpalmer@culpeperhumanservices.org.
SPARK summer camp coming to CulpeperSPARK Culpeper is a fun, hands-on summer camp at Culpeper Baptist Church, the organization announced earlier this week.
According to a news release, SPARK is an extension of PACT, a free tutoring program, and will work closely with families to provide academic and socio-emotional support for our campers.
Educators from Farmington Elementary School, Culpeper Middle School, and Floyd T. Binns Middle School will teach and lead groups to bridge academic gaps from the past year.
Children who have completed kindergarten through 8th grade are eligible to join. It will meet every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 8 pm. in weekly sessions from June 15 to August 5, at a cost of $25 per week. Scholarships are available.
SPARK is funded by Culpeper Baptist Church and Culpeper Wellness Foundation. To find out more about Spark, go to sparkculpeper.org.
Culpeper County Public Schools upcoming eventsThe Culpeper County School Board will hold a work session at 6 p.m. on May 24 in the Culpeper County High School Studio.
There will be no school for students and staff on May 31, Memorial Day. June 3 is the last day of school for students. June 4 is a teacher/staff work day.
Fire hydrants to be replaced on Jenkins Ave.A temporary disruption in water service will occur on Tuesday, May 25, to replace an existing fire hydrant on Jenkins Avenue, according to a release from the Town of Culpeper Public Works Department. Weather permitting, the project will begin at about 8 a.m. that day.