Culpeper community briefs for May 23, 2021

According to a news release, SPARK is an extension of PACT, a free tutoring program, and will work closely with families to provide academic and socio-emotional support for our campers.

Educators from Farmington Elementary School, Culpeper Middle School, and Floyd T. Binns Middle School will teach and lead groups to bridge academic gaps from the past year.

Children who have completed kindergarten through 8th grade are eligible to join. It will meet every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 8 pm. in weekly sessions from June 15 to August 5, at a cost of $25 per week. Scholarships are available.

SPARK is funded by Culpeper Baptist Church and Culpeper Wellness Foundation. To find out more about Spark, go to sparkculpeper.org.

Culpeper County Public Schools upcoming eventsThe Culpeper County School Board will hold a work session at 6 p.m. on May 24 in the Culpeper County High School Studio.

There will be no school for students and staff on May 31, Memorial Day. June 3 is the last day of school for students. June 4 is a teacher/staff work day.