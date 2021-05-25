Culpeper community briefs for May 25, 2021

CCSO hosting local torch run for Special Olympics at CCHS
The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Department will participate in a local version of the 2021 Virginia Law Enforcement Torch Run on June 21 to support Special Olympics, according to a release on Monday form Sheriff Scott Jenkins.
From 9 a.m. to noon on that Saturday, CCSO will host a Torch Run at Culpeper County High School. Traditionally, the statewide event spans 1,900-miles over eight days, involving more than 2,000 law enforcement officers and personnel from more than 200 agencies across Virginia. The event raises funds and awareness for Special Olympics in Virginia.
This year, due to continued pandemic restrictions, each law enforcement agency is holding an individual Torch Run. The CCSO event will feature a variety of fun activities for the family and non-runners, including a moon bounce, face painting and Kids IDs.
Jenkins said they are proud to join forces to help support Special Olympics with a local Torch Run. To participate as a team, see impact.specialolympicsva.org/team/358110.
AARP Virginia Scam Alert: vacation rental property scams
AARP Virginia is warning would-be travelers of rental property scams as the post-pandemic pent up demand for vacationing has the summer travel industry booming.
Crooks steal photos and descriptions of properties on real estate websites then advertise rentals at rock-bottom prices. After a deal is struck—typically by email—renters are asked for payment upfront – often by purchasing a gift card (Google Play is a common one) and sharing the numbers off the back, according to the scam alert.
When travelers arrive at their destination, they discover the rental doesn’t exist, or that the actual owner isn’t renting it. AARP advised booking vacations on reputable websites and to verify the property really exists as a rental. Watch out for anyone who asks for payment by anything other than a credit card. Visit aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call the AARP Fraud Watch Helpline at 1-877-908-3360.
Local transportation interruption for holiday
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Monday, May 31 due to the Memorial Day holiday.
Memorial Day ceremony virtual again, some in-person
The 2021 Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 31 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, livestreamed from the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater and Shrine of Memory-Global War on Terrorism and Beyond.
The hour-long ceremony, held annually for the past 65 years at the memorial, is a tribute to all brave Americans who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to the U.S. from the Revolutionary War to today’s Global War on Terrorism. The program will feature a combination of live speakers and pre-recorded content withh special message from Gov. Ralph Northam, observances from state veterans cemeteries, tributes to Virginia Gold Star families, and music by 380th Army Reserve Band Quintet. The public is invited to tune in to the live broadcast on WTVR-TV CBS6.1 and 6.3 in Richmond or the Facebook at VirginiaVeteransServices VirginiaWarMemorial. See dvs.virginia.gov. While last year’s ceremony was 100 percent virtual, revised COVID-19 health and safety protocols that went into effect May 15 will permit some limited in-person attendance this year weather, permitting. Reservations are required at vawarmemorial.org/events/memorialday2021/. All visitors to the Virginia War Memorial are asked to distance and wear a facemask. Upon completion of the ceremony, the interior portions of the Virginia War Memorial will be open until 4 p.m. The grounds will be open until sunset. Organizations who wish to place a wreath in the Shrine of Memory are invited to do so after 12:30 p.m.