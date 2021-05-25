Culpeper community briefs for May 25, 2021

When travelers arrive at their destination, they discover the rental doesn’t exist, or that the actual owner isn’t renting it. AARP advised booking vacations on reputable websites and to verify the property really exists as a rental. Watch out for anyone who asks for payment by anything other than a credit card. Visit aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call the AARP Fraud Watch Helpline at 1-877-908-3360.

The hour-long ceremony, held annually for the past 65 years at the memorial, is a tribute to all brave Americans who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to the U.S. from the Revolutionary War to today’s Global War on Terrorism. The program will feature a combination of live speakers and pre-recorded content withh special message from Gov. Ralph Northam, observances from state veterans cemeteries, tributes to Virginia Gold Star families, and music by 380th Army Reserve Band Quintet. The public is invited to tune in to the live broadcast on WTVR-TV CBS6.1 and 6.3 in Richmond or the Facebook at VirginiaVeteransServices VirginiaWarMemorial. See dvs.virginia.gov. While last year’s ceremony was 100 percent virtual, revised COVID-19 health and safety protocols that went into effect May 15 will permit some limited in-person attendance this year weather, permitting. Reservations are required at vawarmemorial.org/events/memorialday2021/. All visitors to the Virginia War Memorial are asked to distance and wear a facemask. Upon completion of the ceremony, the interior portions of the Virginia War Memorial will be open until 4 p.m. The grounds will be open until sunset. Organizations who wish to place a wreath in the Shrine of Memory are invited to do so after 12:30 p.m.