Culpeper community briefs for May 26, 2021

Gates will open at 10 a.m. Opening Ceremony Performances including the National Anthem and Color Guard presentation will be at noon and the first of eight horse races at 12:30 p.m. Contact 540/347-2612 and vagoldcup.com.

Veterans telephone town hall Thursday

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host an open, public telephone town hall at 6 p.m. this Thursday, May 27 focused on issues facing Central Virginia veterans. The virtual event will also be livestreamed via video on Spanberger’s website and Facebook page.

Representatives from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services will join the local congresswoman to answer questions directly from Seventh District constituents about issues facing Virginia veterans and their families. Spanberger will also deliver an update on her ongoing priorities in the U.S. House on behalf of Central Virginia’s veterans, including reintroduction of bipartisan legislation to provide veteran firefighters with fair compensation, healthcare, and retirement benefits.