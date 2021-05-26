Culpeper community briefs for May 26, 2021

Town government meetings this week
The Culpeper Town Council Light & Power and Environmental Services Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. this Wednesday, May 26 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.
The Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development Committee will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Culpeper Planning Commission will hold a work session at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 27 at the economic development center.
The Public Transportation Board will meet at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at Virginia Regional Transit, 1099 Brandy Knoll Ct.
Vendor deadline Friday for CulpeperFest
This Friday, May 28 is the deadline for vendors to sign up to participate at CulpeperFest.
The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce annual business extravaganza will take place 4 to 8 p.m. on June 11 in Cyclone Stadium at Eastern View High School.
The vendor application is at culpeperfest.com and the fee is $250 for chamber members and $400 for nonmembers. Contact Amy Frazier at events@culpeperchamber.com for information.
CulpeperFest 2021 will feature large vehicle and helicopter displays, 60-plus vendors, prizes, giveaways, food, live music, games and children’s activities. Tickets are free at culpeperfest.com or $5 at the door.
This year to keep all attendees, participants and staff safe, walking traffic through the event will be one way with one entrance and one exit. Booths will be spaced 6 feet from each other. Mask wearing is expected and the Chamber will have masks available for those who need one.
Live, local music at Gray Ghost Saturday
Dave Goodrich will offer live tunes 1 to 4 p.m. this Saturday, May 29 at Gray Ghost Vineyards, 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville.
Fork’d food truck will be on site dishing up lunch.
Eastern View High School alumni Mo Safren plays 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday with Talk of the Mountain Seafood serving lunch. Free admission. Pay as you go for wine and food. Contact 540/937-4869 for information.
96th Fauquier steeplechase will be smaller
One of the largest and oldest steeplechase horse race events in the U.S. returns this weekend at the 96th Running of the Virginia Gold Cup in Fauquier County.
To be held on Saturday, May 29, the event typically draws 60,000 attendees but has been cut back significantly this year due to continued pandemic restrictions, according to a race release. About 3,000 will enjoy the day of racing at individual tailgates spaced out along the rail of the race course at Great Meadow in The Plains,
Gates will open at 10 a.m. Opening Ceremony Performances including the National Anthem and Color Guard presentation will be at noon and the first of eight horse races at 12:30 p.m. Contact 540/347-2612 and vagoldcup.com.
Veterans telephone town hall Thursday
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host an open, public telephone town hall at 6 p.m. this Thursday, May 27 focused on issues facing Central Virginia veterans. The virtual event will also be livestreamed via video on Spanberger’s website and Facebook page.
Representatives from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services will join the local congresswoman to answer questions directly from Seventh District constituents about issues facing Virginia veterans and their families. Spanberger will also deliver an update on her ongoing priorities in the U.S. House on behalf of Central Virginia’s veterans, including reintroduction of bipartisan legislation to provide veteran firefighters with fair compensation, healthcare, and retirement benefits.
“Those who’ve put on the uniform deserve our strongest possible support, and they deserve the full benefits they’ve earned through their selfless service and sacrifice,” Spangberger said in a release. “The COVID-19 crisis created many challenges for Central Virginia’s veterans—and for many of their families, the pandemic ushered in a new period marked by tremendous hardship and stress. During Thursday night’s event, I hope to hear from many of our region’s veterans about their personal experiences and any issues they are having related to the VA, their benefits, their ability to access healthcare, and more.”
To join the conversation, dial 833-380-0670. To watch live, see spanberger.house.gov/live or her Facebook page during the event.