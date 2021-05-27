 Skip to main content
Culpeper community briefs for May 27, 2021
community briefs

Live Reggae Friday night on rooftop terrace

Adwela & the Uprising will play reggae tunes live from 5 to 9 p.m. this Friday, May 28 on the rooftop terrace at Sangria Bowl at the State Theatre, overlooking Main Street.

Culpeper County High School graduate and former football standout Adwela Dawes fronts the Uprising and has traveled all over with the soulful, authentic reggae band.

Class of 2021 graduation milestones

Culpeper County High School will host graduation practice followed by a picnic 9 a.m. to noon today, May 27. Senior convocation at CCHS is at 6 p.m. Thursday night. Graduation starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday on Broman Field. The last day of school for all students is June 3.

Over at Eastern View High School, seniors had their picnic on Wednesday and their first graduation practice. The second graduation practice for class of 2021 at EVHS is at 9 a.m. today in the gym and cafeteria. The EVHS Senior Honors Banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the cafeteria for the top 5 percent of the graduating class and two family members per student. EVHS graduation is at 7 p.m. Friday night in Cyclone Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 for guests.

Local nonprofits get grants from REC customers

From the generosity of 27,000 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative member-owners donating through their monthly bill to The Power of Change, 14 local organizations recently received grants totaling more than $72,600.

Customer contributions given to the power company are awarded twice annually to nonprofits throughout the communities REC serves, including in Culpeper. The latest round of grants will support: Fauquier Fish ($5,000) to feed children during the summer months; Hero’s Bridge, Fauquier County ($4,600) to serve elderly, low-income veterans with home delivered meals, housing repairs, transportation and gifts of senior-friendly tablets; Madison Learning Center ($5,127) to upgrade local playground equipment; People Inc. of Virginia, Culpeper County ($2,000) for personal protective equipment for volunteers, bags for food distribution and outreach materials; Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department ($8,758) to update fluorescent lighting to LED and key card access locks to the main entrance help increase security; VFW Post 2217 – James Madison, Orange County ($1,057) in support of helping veterans, youth and other local nonprofits and Wildrock, Albemarle, Greene and Louisa, ($5,785) for the Pop-Up Play program serving minority and underserved populations.

“A member’s donation may only be a few cents each month, but those donations add up quickly and can make a huge difference for local organizations aimed at helping our communities,” said REC spokesperson Casey Hollins in a statement. “Enrolling in The Power of Change only takes a few minutes, and the impact on others can last a lifetime.”

See myrec.coop/power-change to participate in local giving.

