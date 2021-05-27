Culpeper community briefs for May 27, 2021

Customer contributions given to the power company are awarded twice annually to nonprofits throughout the communities REC serves, including in Culpeper. The latest round of grants will support: Fauquier Fish ($5,000) to feed children during the summer months; Hero’s Bridge, Fauquier County ($4,600) to serve elderly, low-income veterans with home delivered meals, housing repairs, transportation and gifts of senior-friendly tablets; Madison Learning Center ($5,127) to upgrade local playground equipment; People Inc. of Virginia, Culpeper County ($2,000) for personal protective equipment for volunteers, bags for food distribution and outreach materials; Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department ($8,758) to update fluorescent lighting to LED and key card access locks to the main entrance help increase security; VFW Post 2217 – James Madison, Orange County ($1,057) in support of helping veterans, youth and other local nonprofits and Wildrock, Albemarle, Greene and Louisa, ($5,785) for the Pop-Up Play program serving minority and underserved populations.